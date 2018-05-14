Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
avengers infinity war avengers infinity war collections anthony russo joe russo అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ కలెక్షన్లు ఆంథోని రుస్సో జో రుస్సో
English summary
Avengers Infinity War has creating new records at the box office, in India. The latest Marvel superhero film, which released on April 27, has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Considering the highest grossing Hollywood film till date is The Jungle Book, which made Rs 186 crore, this is indeed a historic feat.
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 18:19 [IST]