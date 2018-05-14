 »   » అవెంజర్స్ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. 200 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లు.. జంగిల్ బుక్‌కు చెక్!

అవెంజర్స్ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. 200 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లు.. జంగిల్ బుక్‌కు చెక్!

ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సంచలనం రేపుతున్న అవెంజర్స్ ఇనిఫినిటి వార్ చిత్రం ఇండియన్ బాక్సాఫీస్‌పై కనక వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా రిలీజైన మార్వెల్ సూపర్ హీరో చిత్రం వసూళ్ల పరంగా ఓ రికార్డు సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. హాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్రాల్లో అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించిన చిత్రంగా రికార్డుల్లోకి ఎక్కింది.

200 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఏప్రిల్ 27న అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటి వార్ విడుదలైంది. ఈ చిత్రం భారతీయ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రూ.200 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరింది. మూడు వారాలు గడుస్తున్నా కలెక్షన్లు ఏమాత్రం తగ్గకపోవడం ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టులను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తున్నది.

జంగిల్ బుక్ రికార్డులకు చెక్

తాజా వివరాల ప్రకారం రూ.200.39 కోట్లు కలెక్ట్ చేసింది. గతంలో జంగిల్ బుక్ వసూలు చేసిన రూ.186 కోట్ల రికార్డును తిరుగరాసింది. భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమలో ఈ రేంజ్‌లో హాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టడం ఇదే తొలిసారి.

2000 స్క్రీన్లలో

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పలు భాషల్లో అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటి వార్ 2000 వేల స్క్రీన్లలో విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికి హౌస్‌ఫుల్ కలెక్షన్లతో ప్రదర్శింపబడుతున్నది. యూత్, చిన్న పిల్లల నుంచి విశేష స్పందన లభించింది.

నటీనటుల వివరాలు

ప్రతినాయకుడు థానోస్ నుంచి ప్రపంచాన్ని కాపాడానికి సూపర్ హీరోలు చేసిన సాహసాలతో కథతో అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ చిత్రం రూపొందింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆంథోని, జో రుస్సో దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రాబర్ట్ డౌనీ జూనియర్, క్రిస్ ఇవాన్స్, క్రిస్ ప్రాట్, క్రిస్ హెమ్స్ వర్త్, బెనెడిక్ట్ కుంబర్‌బ్యాచ్, స్కార్లట్ జాన్సన్ తదితరులు నటించారు.

English summary
Avengers Infinity War has creating new records at the box office, in India. The latest Marvel superhero film, which released on April 27, has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Considering the highest grossing Hollywood film till date is The Jungle Book, which made Rs 186 crore, this is indeed a historic feat.
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 18:19 [IST]
