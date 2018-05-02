Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
avengers infinity war avengers infinity war collections anthony russo joe russo అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ కలెక్షన్లు ఆంథోని రుస్సో జో రుస్సో
English summary
Avengers Infinity War racing towards Rs 150 crore. The latest Marvel superhero film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within four days of its release. The film passed the Monday test with flying colours, and made Rs 20 crore. According to early estimates, it is expected to make Rs 18 crore on its fifth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 132.82 crore approx.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 14:39 [IST]