 »   » అవెంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ కలెక్షన్ల మోత.. దంగల్, టైగర్ జిందాహైకి ధీటుగా వసూళ్లు

Avengers Infinity War hit the screens this week, and Indian fans have been in a tizzy. The craze for advance bookings reached such a pitch that several shows were sold out within minutes. Avengers Infinity War has made Rs 29 crore in the advance bookings alone. And, it doesn't stop there. Trade analysts expect the film to make around Rs 20 crore on the first day itself. The figures are expected to go higher, as there were ticket counter purchases as well.