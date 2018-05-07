 »   » చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 కలెక్షన్ల జైత్రయాత్ర.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా మూడురోజుల వసూళ్లు!

చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 కలెక్షన్ల జైత్రయాత్ర.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా మూడురోజుల వసూళ్లు!

భారతీయ సినీ చరిత్ర రికార్డులను తిరగరాసిన బాహుబలి చిత్రం చైనాలో కూడా జైత్రయాత్రను కొనసాగిస్తున్నది. చైనా ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి ఈ చిత్రానికి అనూహ్య స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర కలెక్షన్లు చైనా బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను కుదిపేస్తున్నాయి. వారాంతంలో ఈ చిత్రం రూ.50 కోట్లకుపైగా కలెక్షన్లను సాధించడం విశేషం. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రం 100 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరే అవకాశాలున్నాయి.

తొలివారాంతంలో వసూళ్లు

చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం మే4 తేదీన రిలీజైంది. తొలి వారాంతానికి ఈ చిత్రం రూ.52.12 కోట్లు (7.80 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు) వసూలు చేసింది. శుక్రవారం ఈ చిత్రం 2.41 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, శనివారం 2.94 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, ఆదివారం 2.43 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది.


2 వేల కోట్ల క్లబ్ దిశగా

ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం 1700 కోట్లకుపైగా కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రం త్వరలోనే 2 వేల క్లబ్‌లో చేరే అవకాశముందని ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టులు అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.


జపాన్‌లో దిగ్విజయంగా 100 రోజులు

జపాన్‌లో కూడా బాహబులి2 చిత్రం విజయవంతంగా ప్రదర్శింపబడుతున్నది. ఇప్పటికే భారీ కలెక్షన్లతో ఈ చిత్రం వందరోజులు పూర్తి చేసుకోవడమే కాకుండా దిగ్విజయంగా ప్రదర్శింపబడుతున్నది.


గూగుల్‌లో సరికొత్త రికార్డు

రాజమౌళి దర్శకత్వంలో ఆర్కా మీడియా బ్యానర్‌పై నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం మరో అరుదైన ఘనతను దక్కించుకొన్నది. గూగుల్‌ సర్చ్ ఇంజిన్‌లో బాగా సర్చ్ చేసిన టాప్ 10 సినిమాల్లో బాహుబలి2 ఒకటిగా నిలిచింది. ఈ జాబితాలో చేరిన ఏకైక భారతీయ చిత్రం కావడం గమనార్హం.


Baahubali 2 is back at breaking record once again. The second part of SS Rajamouli’s war epic released in the Chinese market on May 4 and has already earned more than what the first part did in its entire run in the country. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Baahubali2 earned 52 crores in China.
