 »   » చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 కలెక్షన్ల జైత్రయాత్ర.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా మూడురోజుల వసూళ్లు!

English summary
Baahubali 2 is back at breaking record once again. The second part of SS Rajamouli’s war epic released in the Chinese market on May 4 and has already earned more than what the first part did in its entire run in the country. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Baahubali2 earned 52 crores in China.
Story first published: Monday, May 7, 2018, 14:02 [IST]