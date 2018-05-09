 »   » చైనాలో బాహుబలి2కి ఎదురుదెబ్బ.. దారుణంగా పడిపోయిన కలెక్షన్లు!

#Baahubali2 has a low Mon in CHINA... The decline is 63.37% from Fri, but since the film didn’t score over the weekend, the overall total is disappointing... Fri $ 2.43 mn Sat $ 2.94 mn Sun $ 2.30 mn Mon $ 0.89 mn Total: $ 8.56 mn [₹ 57.58 cr]

Baahubali 2 is back at breaking record once again. The second part of SS Rajamouli’s war epic released in the Chinese market on May 4 and has already earned more than what the first part did in its entire run in the country. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Baahubali2 earned 63 crores in China. Taran Adarsh tweeted Baahubali2 has a low Mon in CHINA... The decline is 63.37% from Fri, but since the film didn’t score over the weekend, the overall total is disappointing.