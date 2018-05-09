 »   » చైనాలో బాహుబలి2కి ఎదురుదెబ్బ.. దారుణంగా పడిపోయిన కలెక్షన్లు!

చైనాలో బాహుబలి2కి ఎదురుదెబ్బ.. దారుణంగా పడిపోయిన కలెక్షన్లు!

Posted By:
చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం రిలీజైన తొలి రెండు, మూడు రోజుల్లో భారీగా కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టింది. వారాంతం వరకు ఈ చిత్రానికి మంచి స్పందన లభించింది. వారాంతం తర్వాత చైనా ప్రేక్షకులు ఈ సినిమాపై ఆసక్తి చూపకపోవడంతో వసూళ్లు భారీగా తగ్గాయి. గతంలో బాహుబలి1 సినిమాకు ఎదురైన పరిస్థితే ఇప్పుడు కూడా ఎదురవుతున్నది.

అనేక వాయిదాల తర్వాత బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం చైనాలో మే 4వ తేదీన (శుక్రవారం) రిలీజైంది. తొలిరోజున 2.43 డాలర్లు, శనివారం 2.94 డాలర్లు, ఆదివారం 2.30 డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం తొలి మూడు రోజుల్లో భజరంగీ భాయ్‌జాన్ లాంటి చిత్రాల రికార్డులను అధిగమించింది.

బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లు వారాంతం తర్వాత లిట్మస్ టెస్ట్ రోజు సోమవారం నాడు దారుణంగా పడిపోయాయి. సోమవారం కేవలం 0.89 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, మంగళవారం 0.82 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది.

గత ఐదు రోజుల్లో బాహుబలి చిత్రం కేవలం 63.19 కోట్లు (9.38 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు) మాత్రమే వసూలు చేయగలిగింది. ప్రభాస్, రానా, అనుష్క శెట్టి లాంటి తారలు, రాజమౌళి టేకింగ్ కూడా చైనా ప్రేక్షకులను థియేటర్ రప్పించకపోవడంపై ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు ఆశ్చర్యాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాయి.

చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లు దారుణంగా పడిపోయాయి. శుక్రవారం నాటి వసూళ్లతో పోల్చుకొంటే 63.37 శాతం మేర కలెక్షన్లు క్షీణించాయి. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సంచలనం రేపిన ఈ చిత్రం చైనాలో ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోతున్నది. ఓవరాల్‌గా చెప్పుకొంటే దారుణంగా నిరాశపరిచాయి అని ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

