‘మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్’ ఫాలౌట్ కలెక్షన్స్ అదుర్స్

    టామ్ క్రూయిజ్ నటించిన హాలీవుడ్ యాక్షన్ ఫిల్మ్ 'మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్-ఫాలౌట్' ఇండియన్ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి వసూళ్లు సాధిస్తోంది. రెండో శుక్రవారం సైతం రూ. 3 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసి అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్య పరిచింది. కొత్తగా విడుదలైన 'ఫన్నే ఖాన్', 'కార్వాన్' 'ముల్క్' లాంటి బాలీవుడ్ సినిమాలు తొలి రోజు రూ. 2 కోట్ల కంటే ఎక్కువ వసూలు చేయలేదు. అయితే మిషన్ ఇంపాజబుల్ మూవీ కలెక్షన్ అంతకు మించి ఉండటం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలను సైతం ఆశ్చర్య పరిచింది.

    తొలివారం 'మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్-ఫాలౌట్' మూవీ రూ. 57.75 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. సెకండ్ వీక్ ఎంటరైన తొలి రోజు రూ. 3 కోట్లు రాబట్టడంతో వీకెంట్ పూర్తయ్యే సమయానికి రూ. 65 కోట్లు వసూలు చేస్తుందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.

    Box Office: Mission: Impossible Fallout

    మరో వైపు అమెరికన్ బాక్సాషీపు వద్ద సైతం ఈ మూవీ దూసుకెళుతోంది. అక్కడ సైతం రెండో శుక్రవారం 10 మిలియన్ డార్లు వసూలు చేసి అన్ని సినిమాల కంటే టాప్‌ పొజిషన్లో కొనసాగుతోంది. దీంతో మొత్తం 8 రోజుల వసూళ్లు 100 మిలియన్ డాలర్లకు చేరుకుంది. సెకండ్ వీకెండ్ పూర్తయ్యే సమయానికి 124.4 మిలియణ్ డాలర్లు వసూలవుతాయని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.

    ఇప్పటి వరకు వచ్చిన 'మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్' సిరీస్ చిత్రాలన్నింటికంటే ఫాలౌట్ మూవీ ది బెస్ట్‌గా ఉందనే ప్రశంసలు వచ్చాయి. ఇప్పటి వరకు వరల్డ్ వైడ్ 250 మిలియన్లు సూలు చేసింది. ఫుల్ రన్‌లో ఎంత వసూలు చేస్తుందో అని అంతా ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు.

    Mission: Impossible – Fallout had the best collections of this Friday as 3 crore* came in. The film is far better than the newer Hindi releases Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan, none of which could go past the 2 crore mark. Hence, the weekend is set to be quite high as well and the trend would continue into the weekdays as well. The film has collected 57.75 crore* already and should comfortably surpass the 65 crore total before it enters the weekdays again.
    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 11:41 [IST]
