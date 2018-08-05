 »   » ‘మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్’ ఫాలౌట్ కలెక్షన్స్ అదుర్స్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Mission: Impossible – Fallout had the best collections of this Friday as 3 crore* came in. The film is far better than the newer Hindi releases Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan, none of which could go past the 2 crore mark. Hence, the weekend is set to be quite high as well and the trend would continue into the weekdays as well. The film has collected 57.75 crore* already and should comfortably surpass the 65 crore total before it enters the weekdays again.
Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 11:41 [IST]