 »   » ‘మిషన్ ఇంపాజిబుల్’ ఫాలౌట్ కలెక్షన్స్ అదుర్స్

English summary

Mission: Impossible – Fallout had the best collections of this Friday as 3 crore* came in. The film is far better than the newer Hindi releases Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan, none of which could go past the 2 crore mark. Hence, the weekend is set to be quite high as well and the trend would continue into the weekdays as well. The film has collected 57.75 crore* already and should comfortably surpass the 65 crore total before it enters the weekdays again.