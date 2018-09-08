 »   » C/O కంచెరపాలెం తొలి రోజు కలెక్షన్లు.. ఎంతో రాబట్టిందో తెలుసా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
maha venkatesh rana daggubati praveena paruchuri mohan bhagath వెంకటేష్ మహా ప్రవీణా పరుచూరి రానా దగ్గుబాటి
English summary
C/o Kancharapalem movie is an unconventional love story set in the town and including the people of Kancherapalem. Director Maha Venkatesh's vision and Script, Technical brilliance are highlights of the movie. This movie released on 7th September.
Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 15:09 [IST]