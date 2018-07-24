 »   » దుమ్మురేపుతున్న ధడక్.. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద జాహ్నవి మ్యాజిక్!

English summary

Dhadak is a 2018 musical tragic romance film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. It was released worldwide on 20 July 2018. On its third day, the film made Rs 13.92 crore. Dhadak is expected to mint around Rs 11 crore on its fourth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 44.67 crore approx.