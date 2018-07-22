English summary

Dhadak is a 2018 musical tragic romance film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. It was released worldwide on 20 July 2018. Dhadak earned Rs 8.71 crore, and overtook the first-day collection of Student Of The Year to become the highest opening Bollywood film featuring newcomers. The film raked in Rs 11.04 crore on its second day, taking its total collection so far to Rs 19.75 crore.