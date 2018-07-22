తెలుగు
 జాహ్నవి 'ధడక్'‌కు కలెక్షన్ల జోరు.. పబ్లిక్ డిమాండ్‌తో అదనపు షోలు!

జాహ్నవి ‘ధడక్’‌కు కలెక్షన్ల జోరు.. పబ్లిక్ డిమాండ్‌తో అదనపు షోలు!

    అందాల తార, దివంగత శ్రీదేవి నట వారసురాలిగా జాహ్నవి కపూర్ నటించిన ధడక్ చిత్రం కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నది. విడుదలైన అన్నిచోట్ల భారీ వసూళ్లను సాధిస్తున్నది. తొలిసారి పరిచయమైన హీరో, హీరోయిన్ల చిత్రాల కలెక్షన్ల విషయంలో ధడక్ కొత్త రికార్డును సాధించింది. రెండు రోజుల కలెక్షన్ల వివరాలు ఇలా ఉన్నాయి.

    పబ్లిక్ డిమాండ్‌తో స్పెషల్ షోలు

    పబ్లిక్ డిమాండ్‌తో స్పెషల్ షోలు

    ధడక్ చిత్రం తొలి రోజున రూ.8.71 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. కరణ్‌ జోహర్ కొత్త వారితో రూపొందించిన స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ చిత్రాని కంటే ఎక్కువ వసూళ్లు రాబట్టడం విశేషం. పబ్లిక్ డిమాండ్ మేరకు ఉత్తర భారతంలో తెల్లవారుజామున మూడు గంటలకు కూడా ప్రత్యేక షోలు ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నారు.

    రెండో రోజు భారీ కలెక్షన్లు

    రెండో రోజు భారీ కలెక్షన్లు

    ఇక రెండో రోజున కలెక్షన్ల జోరు కొనసాగింది. ఈ చిత్రం శనివారం రోజున 11.04 కోట్లు వసూళ్లను రాబట్టింది. మొత్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం రెండు రోజుల్లో రూ.19.75 కోట్లు సాధించింది. చిత్రం భారీగా కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టడంపై కరణ్ జోహర్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో సంతోషాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    సైరత్ మ్యాజిక్‌తో ధడక్‌

    సైరత్ మ్యాజిక్‌తో ధడక్‌

    మరాఠీలో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన సైరత్ చిత్రం ఆధారంగా ధడక్ రూపొందింది. సైరత్ చేసిన మ్యాజిక్ ధడక్‌లో ఉందా అని చూసేందుకు ఆసక్తితోపాటు, శ్రీదేవి నటవారసురాలు జాహ్నవి నటన, అందాలను వీక్షించేందుకు ప్రేక్షకులు, యువత భారీగా థియేటర్లకు తరలివస్తున్నారు.

    పరువు హత్యల నేపథ్యంగా

    పరువు హత్యల నేపథ్యంగా

    పరువు హత్యల కథా నేపథ్యంలో రూపొందిన ధడక్ చిత్రంలో జాహ్నవి సరసన షాహీద్ కపూర్ సోదరుడు ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ నటించాడు. శశాంక్ ఖైతాన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం జూలై 20న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది..

    English summary
    Dhadak is a 2018 musical tragic romance film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. It was released worldwide on 20 July 2018. Dhadak earned Rs 8.71 crore, and overtook the first-day collection of Student Of The Year to become the highest opening Bollywood film featuring newcomers. The film raked in Rs 11.04 crore on its second day, taking its total collection so far to Rs 19.75 crore.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 17:33 [IST]
