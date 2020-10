దిల్ వాలే దుల్హనియా లేజాయేంగే 25... అప్పట్లో ఎంత కలెక్ట్ చేసిందో తెలుసా.. ట్రెండ్ సెట్టర్

English summary

Dilwale Dulhania Lejayenge .. This one film has taken the level of Bollywood industry to another level. Until then there was an insane belief that only the routine formulas of existing movies would receive record-breaking collections at the box office. But director Aditya Chopra's simple experiment with production company Yash Raj Films has succeeded in breaking that formula and creating records with a romantic love story that can catch the eyes of critics.