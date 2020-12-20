English summary

With movie theaters remaining shut, various OTT and ATT platforms have surfaced on the internet with predominantly cater to digital audience. Incidentally, Dirty Hari, directed by MS Raju released on Friday Movies ATT platform on December 18th. Billed to be a suspense drama, this film has Sravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. The bold romantic drama filled with suspense is now garnering a positive response from the audience. Dirty Hari recorded 91818 views on Friday Movies platform in a span of 24 hours starting from 6 PM, December 18th to 6 PM, December 19th. This is a record of sorts.