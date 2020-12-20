తెలుగు
      డర్టీ హరికి రికార్డు వ్యూస్.. తొలిరోజే ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్‌లో పోటెత్తిన ప్రేక్షకులు

      టాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, దర్శకుడు ఎమ్మెస్ రాజు దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన డర్టీ హరి మూవీ ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ యాప్‌ ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. లాక్‌డౌన్ కారణంగా థియేటర్స్ మూత పడటంతో కొత్తగా ఓటీటీ, ఏటీటీ ఫ్లాట్‌ఫాంలు సినీ అభిమానులకు చేరువ అవుతున్నాయి. యూత్ ఫుల్ రొమాంటిక్‌గా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ ఏటీటీ (ఎనీ టైమ్ థియేటర్)లో డిసెంబర్ 18న రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

      తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు కొత్తగా పరిచయమైన ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ యాప్‌లో ఈ చిత్రానికి అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన లభిస్తున్నదని యాప్ నిర్వాహకులు తమ సంతోషాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. శ్రవణ్ రెడ్డి, రుహానీ శర్మ, సిమ్రత్ కౌర్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో వచ్చిన ఈ బోల్డ్ రొమాన్స్ డ్రామాకు పాజిటివ్ రెస్పాన్స్ రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉందని తెలిపారు.

      తొలి రోజే లక్ష వ్యూస్

      ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ ఏటిటిలో విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం 24 గంటల్లో 91818 వ్యూస్ దక్కించుకుంది. డిసెంబర్ 18 సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల నుంచి 19 సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల మధ్యలో డర్టీ హరికి అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన వ్యక్తమైంది. ఒక్క టికెట్ ద్వారా కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరూ ఎన్నిసార్లైనా 24 గంటల టైమ్‌లో చూసే ఏర్పాటు ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. అది మీ స్నేహితులతో కానీ.. కుటుంబంతో కానీ ఎక్కడైనా ఎప్పుడైనా.. కంప్యూటర్, మొబైల్, ట్యాబ్ ఇలా ఎందులో అయినా చూసుకునే అవకాశం ఫ్రైడే మూవీస్ కల్పించింది.

      సాంకేతిక సమస్యల తలెత్తడంతో

      రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే డర్టీ హరి సినిమాపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొనడంతో రికార్డు స్థాయి యూజర్లు యాప్‌ను డౌన్‌లోడ్ చేసుకొన్నారు. ఏకకాలంలో 25 వేల మంది లాగిన్ కావడంతో ఏటిటి యాప్‌కు కొన్ని సాంకేతిక సమస్యలు కూడా తలెత్తాయి. అయితే వెంటనే టెక్నికల్ టీం దీన్ని సాల్వ్ చేయడంతో వ్యూస్ సంఖ్య పెరుగుతూనే ఉంది. సినిమాకు మంచి టాక్ రావడంతో వ్యూస్ మరింతగా పెరుగుతాయని దర్శక నిర్మాతలు నమ్మకంగా ఉన్నారు

      ట్విస్టులతో కొత్త అనుభూతి

      డర్టీ హరి చిత్రానికి మార్క్ కే రాబిన్ సంగీతం అందించారు. గుదురు సతీష్ బాబు, గుదురు సాయి పునీత్ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఎమ్మెస్ రాజు తెరకెక్కించారు. సస్పెన్స్, బోల్డ్ రొమాన్స్ డ్రామాగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించాడు ఎమ్మెస్ రాజు. మంచి ట్విస్టులతో పాటు ఆసక్తికరమైన కథనం ఉండటంతో డర్టీ హరి చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకులకు చేరువ అవుతుంది.

      నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక వర్గం

      శ్రవణ్ రెడ్డి, సిమ్రత్ కౌర్, రుహానీ శర్మ, సురేఖ వాణి తదితరులు

      టెక్నికల్ టీం:

      దర్శకుడు: ఎమ్మెస్ రాజు

      నిర్మాతలు: గుదురు సతీష్ బాబు, గుదురు సాయి పునీత్, కేదార్ సెలగంశెట్టి , వంశీ కారుమంచి

      సంగీతం: మార్క్ కే రాబిన్

      సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్: ఎంఎన్ బాల్‌రెడ్డి

      ఎడిటింగ్: జునైద్ సిద్ధిఖీ

      రిలీజ్: 18-డిసెంబర్, 2020

      యాప్: ప్రైడే మూవీస్.

      English summary
      With movie theaters remaining shut, various OTT and ATT platforms have surfaced on the internet with predominantly cater to digital audience. Incidentally, Dirty Hari, directed by MS Raju released on Friday Movies ATT platform on December 18th. Billed to be a suspense drama, this film has Sravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. The bold romantic drama filled with suspense is now garnering a positive response from the audience. Dirty Hari recorded 91818 views on Friday Movies platform in a span of 24 hours starting from 6 PM, December 18th to 6 PM, December 19th. This is a record of sorts.
      Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
