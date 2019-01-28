తెలుగు
    బాక్సాఫీస్ రిపోర్ట్: ఈ వారం కూడా ‘ఎఫ్ 2’ టాప్... నైజాం, యూఎస్ఏలో రికార్డ్!

    టాలీవుడ్ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మూడో వారం కూడా 'ఎఫ్ 2' హవా కొనసాగుతోంది. గతవారం అఖిల్ నటించిన 'మిస్టర్ మజ్ను', బాలీవుడ్ డబ్బింగ్ చిత్రం 'మణికర్ణిక' విడుదలైనప్పటికీ వెంకీ, వరుణ్ తేజ్ కామెడీ ఎంటర్టెనర్‌ను బీట్ చేయలేకపోయాయి. దీంతో ఈ వారాంతం కూడా 'ఎఫ్ 2' నెం.1 స్థానంలో కొనసాగింది.

    'ఎఫ్ 2' తర్వాత 2వ స్థానంలో అఖిల్ నటించిన 'మిస్టర్ మజ్ను' నిలిచింది. 3వ స్థానంలో కంగననా రనౌత్ మూవీ 'మణికర్ణిక', 4వ స్థానంలో రామ్ చరణ్ మూవీ 'వినయ విధేయ రామ' కొనసాగుతోంది.

    నైజాంలో ‘ఎఫ్ 2’ సరికొత్త ఫీట్

    కాగా... నైజాం ఏరియాలో ‘ఎఫ్ 2' మూవీ ఆదివారంతో రూ. 20 కోట్ల షేర్ మార్కును క్రాస్ అయింది. కేవలం స్టార్ హీరోల సినిమాలు, బిగ్ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాలకు మాత్రమే సాధ్యమయ్యే ఈ ఫీట్ ‘ఎఫ్ 2' సాధించడం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    ఆదివారం కోటి లాభం...

    నైజాంలో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ పెట్టిన పెట్టుబడి ఎప్పుడో రికవరీ అయింది. ఇప్పటికే రెట్టింపు లాభాలు తెచ్చిపెట్టిన ఈ చిత్రం ఆదివారం దాదాపు రూ. 1 కోటి షేర్ వసూలు చేసింది.

    200 శాతం రాబడి

    ఆదివారంతోు ‘ఎఫ్ 2' మూవీ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ షేర్ రూ. 70 కోట్లకు రీచ్ అయింది. అన్ని ఏరియాల్లో సినిమాను కొనుగోలు చేసిన డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు తాము పెట్టిన పెట్టుబడికి దాదాపు 200 శాతం రాబడి సాధించి లాభాల్లో మునిగితేలుతున్నారు.

    యూఎస్ఏలో 2 మిలియన్

    మరో వైపు యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘ఎఫ్ 2' చిత్రం 2 మిలియన్ మార్క్ క్రాస్ అయింది. సినిమాకు ఆదరణ లభిస్తుండటతో మూడో వారంలో కూడా అమెరికాలో ఈ చిత్రం 90 లొకేషన్లలో ప్రదర్శితం అవుతోంది.

    English summary
    F2 – Fun and Frustration has joined the prestigious $2 M club in USA as of 3rd week Saturday Jan 26th, 2019. This will be the first $2 M movie for Victory Venkatesh garu and director Anil Ravipudi garu and 2nd $2 M movie for Varun Tej garu.
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 9:26 [IST]
