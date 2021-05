English summary

These are the days when some people talk less about power star Pawan Kalyan's stamina. No matter how many words someone said, the fans did not stop following him. With the film, Gabbar Singh understands what it would be like to find a box office-like animal feeding on a hungry tiger. The movie was released on May 11, 2012 and is now 9 years old. However, if a person had not met Pawan, the movie rush would not have been so visible till today.