English summary

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was a massive hit at the box office back in 2017, and its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, is treading the same path. Reports suggest that Kabir Singh mints Rs 70 crore over weekend. According to early estimates, Shahid and Kiara's film earned Rs 15 crore on Tuesday, thus taking the total collection to Rs 103.37 crore.