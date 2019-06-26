తెలుగు
    బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను కొల్లగొడుతున్న కబీర్ సింగ్.. ఐదు రోజుల్లోనే రికార్డు కలెక్షన్లు..

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రముఖుల విమర్శలను, మాటల దాడులను ఎదిరిస్తూ కబీర్ సింగ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. ప్రతికూల రివ్యూలను బేఖాతరు చూస్తూ రికార్డు స్థాయిలో వసూళ్లను రాబడుతున్నది. తెలుగులో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన అర్జున్ రెడ్డి రీమేక్‌గా షాహీద్ కపూర్, కియారా అద్వానీ జంటగా సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగ దర్శకత్వంలో కబీర్ సింగ్ జూన్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రానికి తొలి ఆట నుంచి మిక్స్‌డ్ రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చినప్పటికీ.. కేవలం ఐదు రోజుల్లోనే రూ.100 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లోకి చేరింది.

    తొలి వారాంతానికే కబీర్ సింగ్ సుమారు రూ.70 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. తొలి సోమవారం టెస్ట్‌ను అధిగమించి భారీగా వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. మంగళవారం ఈ చిత్రం రూ.15 కోట్లకుపైగా రాబట్టడంతో నేరుగా రూ.100 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరింది. ప్రస్తుతం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రూ.103.37 కోట్ల వసూళ్లను నమోదు చేసింది.

    Kabir Singh joins in 100 crore club in five days

    కబీర్ సింగ్ చిత్రం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 3123 స్క్రీన్లలో విడుదలైంది. కేవలం మల్టిప్లెక్స్‌ల్లోనే కాకుండా సింగిల్ థియేటర్లలో కూడా మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్నది. దాంతో ఈ ఏడాది అత్యధికంగా ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధించిన నాలుగు చిత్రంగా రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. అంతేకాకుండా ఈ చిత్రం షాహీద్ కపూర్ కెరీర్‌లోనే అధిక వసూళ్లు సాధించిన చిత్రంగా నిలిచింది.

    కబీర్ సింగ్ చిత్రం అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించడంపై చిత్ర యూనిట్ సంతోషాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నది. ఇటీవల సినిమా సక్సెస్‌ను షాహీద్, కియారా అద్వానీ, దర్శకుడు సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగ కలిసి జరుపుకోవడం తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was a massive hit at the box office back in 2017, and its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, is treading the same path. Reports suggest that Kabir Singh mints Rs 70 crore over weekend. According to early estimates, Shahid and Kiara's film earned Rs 15 crore on Tuesday, thus taking the total collection to Rs 103.37 crore.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
