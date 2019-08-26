‘మిషన్ మంగళ్’ కలెక్షన్స్: రూ. 150 కోట్లు దాటి రూ. 200 కోట్ల దిశగా!

English summary

Mission Mangal has raced past the Rs 150-crore mark at the end of its second weekend. The movie 11-day total collection to around Rs 164.31 crore. Mission Mangal directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha.