‘మిషన్ మంగళ్’ కలెక్షన్స్: రూ. 150 కోట్లు దాటి రూ. 200 కోట్ల దిశగా!

బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం 'మిషన్ మంగళ్' చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తోంది. ఆదివారంతో సెకండ్ వీకెండ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ మూవీ రూ. 150 కోట్ల మార్కును దాటేసింది. ఆదివారం ఈ చిత్రం దాదాపు రూ. 15 కోట్ల రాబట్టినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దీంతో టోటల్ 11 డేస్ కలెక్షన్ రూ. 164 కోట్లకు చేరినట్లయింది. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రం రూ. 200 కోట్ల మార్కును అందుకుంటుందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.
అక్షయ్ కుమార్ గత చిత్రం 'కేసరి' లైఫ్ టైమ్ రన్లో రూ. 154 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 'మిషన్ మంగళ్' అధిగమించింది. 2019 సంవత్సరంలో కబీర్ సింగ్, యురి: సర్జికల్స్ట్రైక్, భరత్ చిత్రాల తర్వాత హయ్యెస్ట్ గ్రాస్ సాధించిన నాలుగో చిత్రం 'మిషన్ మంగళ్'. ఆగస్టు 15న మిషన్ మంగళ్ విడుదలైంది. తొలి రోజు రూ. 29.16 కోట్లు రాబట్టడంతో అక్షయ్ కుమార్ కెరీర్లోనే హయ్యెస్ట్ గ్రాస్ సాధించిన మూవీగా నిలిచింది.
జగన్ శక్తి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈచిత్రంలో అక్షయ్ కుమార్తో పాటు విద్యా బాలన్, సోనాక్షి సిన్హా, తాప్సీ పన్ను, క్రితి కుల్హరి, నిత్యా మీనన్, శర్మాన్ జోషి ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషించారు. ఇస్రో చేపట్టిన భారతదేశపు మొట్టమొదటి గ్రహాంతర మిషన్ - మార్స్ ఆర్బిటర్ మిషన్(మంగళ్యాన్) స్పూర్తితో దీన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. మంగళ్యాన్ విజయంతో మార్షియన్ కక్ష్యకు చేరుకున్న మొట్టమొదటి ఆసియా దేశంగా భారత్ అవతరించడమే కాక, మొదటి ప్రయత్నంలోనే ఈ ఘనతను సాధించిన దేశంగా ప్రపంచకీర్తిని గడించింది.
Mission Mangal has raced past the Rs 150-crore mark at the end of its second weekend. The movie 11-day total collection to around Rs 164.31 crore. Mission Mangal directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha.
Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
