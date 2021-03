Check 6 days collections: నితిన్ నుంచి ఇలాంటి కలెక్షన్స్ ఊహించలేదు.. షాకింగ్!

English summary

It is known that the young hero Nithiin came to the forefront of the audience with a different film called Czech after a long time. Nitin, who received a box office hit with Bhishma last year, tried to put aside the commercial format and came out with this thriller last week. With the trailer, the movie that raised the expectations of a section of the audience is going with mixed talk at the box office. Here are the collections that came to the movie on the 5th day.