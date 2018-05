English summary

The film Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan has earned Rs 200 crore from the worldwide box office. It is said that the film will collect the maximum amount in Telugu cinema after Baahubali series. The success of Rangathalam was followed by Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu which crossed Rs 125 crore mark in a very short span. Now, the film industry is awaiting the release of All Arjun's Naa Peru Surya.