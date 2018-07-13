 »   » ‘విజేత’ను వెనక్కి నెట్టిన ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100’ (ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్స్)

English summary

Karthikeya's RX 100 has received a thunderous opening and made bigger collection than megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev's Vijetha at the worldwide box office on the first day. Vijetha is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.RX 100 has collected approximately Rs 2.15 crore gross at the box office on the first day. The Karthikeya starrer has earned Rs 1.42 crore for its distributors in the Telugu states. The movie has earned Rs 2.70 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. Its present trends show that the movie will easily recover the investments of the distributors in the first weekend fetch good profits in coming days.