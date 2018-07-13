తెలుగు
‘విజేత’ను వెనక్కి నెట్టిన ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100’ (ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్స్)

    ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100, విజేత.... ఈ రెండు చిత్రాలు ఇద్దరు కొత్త హీరోలను తెలుగు తెరకు పరిచయం చేస్తూ గురువారం విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ట్రైలర్‌ కారణంగా కార్తికేయ నటించిన 'ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100' సినిమాపై ముందు నుండి ఒక పాజిటివ్ బజ్ ఏర్పడగా.... చిరంజీవి ఫ్యామిలీ నుండి పరిచయం అవుతున్న హీరో కావడంతో కళ్యాణ్ దేవ్ 'విజేత'పై కూడా మంచి అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. అయితే ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్ల పరంగా చూస్తే 'ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100' పైచేయి సాధించింది.

    విజేత ఎంత వసూలు చేసింది?

    విజేత ఎంత వసూలు చేసింది?

    కళ్యాణ్ దేవ్ హీరోగా తెరకెక్కిన ‘విజేత' మూవీ తొలి రోజు రూ. 1.50 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దీని ద్వారా ఫస్ట్‌డే షేర్ రూ. 80 లక్షలకు పైగా వసూలైనట్లు సమాచారం. ఈచిత్రం థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 5 కోట్లకు అమ్ముడైనట్లు సమాచారం. సినిమా టాక్ బావుండటంతో త్వరలోనే ఇవి రివకరీ అవుతాయనిభావిస్తున్నారు.

    RX 100 (A): మీ టికెట్స్ ను వెంటనే బుక్ చేసుకోండి!


    ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100’ కలెక్షన్స్

    ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 మూవీ తొలి రోజు రూ. 2.15 కోట్ల షేర్ వసూలు చేసినట్లు సమచారం. పిఆర్ఓ బిఏ రాజు వెల్లడించిన వివరాల ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రం తొలి రోజు రూ. 1.42 కోట్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ రాబట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రం థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 2.70 కోట్లకు అమ్మినట్లు సమాచారం. దీని ప్రకారం చూస్తే తొలి వారమే సినిమా లాభాల్లోకి వెళ్లే అవకాశం ఉంది.


    యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద పరిస్థితి ఏమిటి?

    యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద పరిస్థితి ఏమిటి?

    యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద విజేత, ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 రెండు చిత్రాలకు రెస్పాన్స్ అంతంత మాత్రంగానే ఉంది. ‘విజేత'తో పోలిస్తే ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100' సినిమా వసూళ్లు మరింత తక్కువగా ఉన్నాయని టాక్.


    ఈజీ రికవరీ..

    ఈజీ రికవరీ..

    ప్రస్తుతం పెద్ద సినిమాల విడుదల ఏమీ లేక పోవడం, రెండు చిన్న బడ్జెట్ సినిమాలే కావడం.... టాక్ పరంగా చూస్తే రెండు చిత్రాలకు పాజిటివ్ వైబ్రేషన్స్ ఉండటంతో రెండు చిత్రాలు నష్టాలు లేకుండా గట్టెక్కే అవకాశం ఉందని అంటున్నారు.


    Karthikeya's RX 100 has received a thunderous opening and made bigger collection than megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev's Vijetha at the worldwide box office on the first day. Vijetha is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.RX 100 has collected approximately Rs 2.15 crore gross at the box office on the first day. The Karthikeya starrer has earned Rs 1.42 crore for its distributors in the Telugu states. The movie has earned Rs 2.70 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. Its present trends show that the movie will easily recover the investments of the distributors in the first weekend fetch good profits in coming days.
