బాక్సాఫీసును షేక్ చేస్తున్న ‘సంజు’... 4 రోజుల వసూళ్లు ఎంతంటే!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
    రణబీర్ కపూర్ హీరోగా రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన బయోపిక్ 'సంజు' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద కలెక్షన్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తోంది. సంజయ్ దత్ జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ మూవీ ఇటు సినీ క్రిటిక్స్ నుండి ప్రశంసలు అందుకోవడంతో పాటు ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. తొలి మూడు రోజుల్లో(ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్) రూ. 120 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూలవ్వగా, నాలుగో రోజైన సోమవారం వర్కింగ్ డే అయినప్పటికీ వసూళ్లు అదరగొట్టింది. దీంతో ఇండియా మార్కెట్లో 'సంజు' వసూళ్లు రూ. 150 కోట్లకు చేరువయ్యాయి.

    తొలి 4 రోజుల్లో వసూళ్లు ఎంతంటే?

    తొలి నాలుగు రోజుల్లో ‘సంజు' మూవీ రూ. 145.41 కోట్లు రాబట్టిందని, సోమవారం వర్కింగ్ డే అయినప్పటికీ అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చిందని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్ట్ తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడరు.

    తొలి వారం రూ. 200 కోట్లు ఖాయమేనా?

    ‘సంజు' కలెక్షన్ల జోరు చూస్తుంటే.... తొలివారం వసూళ్లు రూ. 200 కోట్లను రీచ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు విశ్లేషకులు. రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీ దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ‘పికె' అతడి కెరీర్లో హయ్యెస్ట్ గ్రాసర్‌గా నిలిచింది. అదే విధంగా బాలీవుడ్లో బాహుబలి-2(హిందీ) తర్వాత హయ్యెస్ట్ గ్రాసర్‌గా ‘దంగల్' సినిమా ఉంది. ఈ రెండు రికార్డులను ‘సంజు' అధిగమిస్తుందని భావిస్తున్నారు. రెండో వారంలో వచ్చే వసూళ్లను బట్టి ఈ విషయంలో ఓ క్లారిటీ రానుంది.

    బజరంగీ భాయిజాన్ మండే రికార్డ్ బీట్ చేయలేక పోయిన సంజు

    బజరంగీ భాయిజాన్ మండే రికార్డ్ బీట్ చేయలేక పోయిన సంజు

    అయితే ‘సంజు' మూవీ ‘బజరంగీ బాయిజాన్' పేరు మీద ఉన్న ఫస్ట్ మండే రికార్డును బ్రేక్ చేయలేక పోయింది. ఆ మూవీ మొదటి సోమవారం రూ. 27.05 కోట్లు వసూలు చేయగా, ‘సంజు' రూ. 25.35 కోట్లు రాబట్టి కొద్దిలో రికార్డ్ మిస్సయింది. దీంతో ఇప్పటి వరకు హిందీ సినిమా చరిత్రలో తొలి సోమవారం అత్యధికంగా వసూలు చేసిన రికార్డు ‘బజరంగీ భాయిజాన్' నిలబెట్టుకున్నట్లయింది.

    హయ్యెస్ట్ సింగిల్ డే రికార్డ్ ‘సంజు' సొంతం

    హయ్యెస్ట్ సింగిల్ డే రికార్డ్ ‘సంజు' సొంతం

    హిందీ సినిమా చరిత్రలో అయితే హయ్యెస్ట్ సింగిల్ డే రికార్డ్ ‘సంజు' సొంతం అయింది. ఆదివారం ఒక్కరోజే ఈ చిత్రానికి రూ. 46.71 కోట్లు వసూలైంది. ఇంతకు ముందు ఈ రికార్డ్ రూ. 46.50 కోట్లు సాధించిన బాహుబలి-2(హిందీ) పేరు మీద ఉండేది. ఈ రికార్డును ‘సంజు' బద్దలు కొట్టింది.

    రణభీర్ కపూర్

    English summary
    Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is on a record-breaking spree. The film based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs up from both, the critics and audience alike. With rave reviews pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal's performance, Sanju is on fire at the box office. Sanju has even toppled Baahubali's record. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer continued to impress on Day 4 as well and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
