 »   » బాక్సాఫీసును షేక్ చేస్తున్న ‘సంజు’... 4 రోజుల వసూళ్లు ఎంతంటే!

sanju ranbir kapoor rajkumar hirani anushka sharma sonam kapoor సంజు రణబీర్ కపూర్ రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీ
English summary
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is on a record-breaking spree. The film based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs up from both, the critics and audience alike. With rave reviews pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal's performance, Sanju is on fire at the box office. Sanju has even toppled Baahubali's record. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer continued to impress on Day 4 as well and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 13:48 [IST]