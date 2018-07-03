 »   » బాక్సాఫీసును షేక్ చేస్తున్న ‘సంజు’... 4 రోజుల వసూళ్లు ఎంతంటే!

Too early to predict the *lifetime biz* of #Sanju ... Will it surpass Hirani’s highest grosser #PK ? Will it challenge #Dangal [highest *Hindi* grosser after #Baahubali2 ]? Much depends on how #Sanju fares in Week 2... It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now!

Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]… This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is on a record-breaking spree. The film based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs up from both, the critics and audience alike. With rave reviews pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal's performance, Sanju is on fire at the box office. Sanju has even toppled Baahubali's record. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer continued to impress on Day 4 as well and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors.