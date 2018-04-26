 »   » మైండ్ సెట్ మార్చుకోండి.. ఆ మాట అన్నందుకు భగ్గమన్న సోనమ్ కపూర్..

మైండ్ సెట్ మార్చుకోండి.. ఆ మాట అన్నందుకు భగ్గమన్న సోనమ్ కపూర్..

హీరోయిన్లు పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటున్నారంటే.. పెళ్లి తర్వాత మీరు నటిస్తారా? అని ముందుగా వారిని ప్రశ్నిస్తుంటారు. అలాంటి ప్రశ్ననే అడిగిన మీడియాకు బాలీవుడ్ అందాల తార సోనమ్ కపూర్ ఝలక్ ఇచ్చారు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో తన స్నేహితుడు ఆనంద్ అహుజాను సోనమ్ కపూర్ వివాహం చేసుకొబోతున్నారనే వార్త బాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రముఖంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సోనమ్ కపూర్ మీడియాను పెళ్లి ప్రశ్నలతో సతమతం చేశారు. అసలేం జరిగిందంటే..

సోనమ్‌పై ప్రశ్నల పరంపర

సోనమ్ కపూర్‌ నటించిన వీర్ ది వెడ్డింగ్ చిత్ర ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ కార్యక్రమం ఇటీవల ఘనంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సోనమ్‌ను తన పెళ్లి ప్రశ్నలతో విసిగించారు. పెళ్లి తర్వాత నటిస్తారా? లేక కెరీర్‌కు గుడ్‌బై చెబుతారా అని ప్రశ్నల పరంపరను కొనసాగించారు.

మైండ్‌సెట్ మార్చుకోండి

దాంతో ఆగ్రహించిన సోనమ్ కపూర్.. మహిళలపై పట్ల మీకెందుకు అలాంటి మైండ్‌సెట్ అని మండిపడింది. షాహిద్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నాడు. అతడిని పెళ్లి తర్వాత నటిస్తారా? కెరీర్‌కు పుల్‌స్టాప్ పెడుతారా? అని మీరు అడిగారా? హీరోలను ఎందుకు అడుగరు.. హీరోయిన్లంటే అంత చులకనా? అని సోనమ్ నిలదీసింది.

కరీనా కపూర్‌ను చూడండి..

హీరోయిన్ల పట్ల మీడియా మెండ్ సెట్ మార్చుకోవడం లేదు. కరీనా కపూర్ పెళ్లి చేసుకొని.. పిల్లాడ్ని కన్న తర్వాత కూడా సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నది. అలాగే నేను చేస్తాను. సినిమాల్లో నటించాలనే కోరికను అలాగే కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు.

జెనీవాలో డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్

హీరోయిన్లకు పెళ్లయితే కెరీర్‌ను ఆపేయాల్సిందన్నట్టే చూస్తారు.. ఏంటో ఈ మైండ్ సెట్ అని సోనమ్ భగ్గుమన్నారు. కానీ తన పెళ్లిపై వివరణను మాత్రం ఇవ్వలేదు. అయితే తన పెళ్లిని జెనీవాలో చేసుకొనేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేసుకొంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

సోనమ్ కపూర్

English summary
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's upcoming wedding. Of course, being the private person that Sonam is, she has remained tight-lipped, even as the media is speculating about who is dancing on which song at her sangeet. Launch of Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday, the actress was asked a question pertaining to her marriage, which evoked a fierce response. Sonam was irked by the "misogynistic mindset".
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
