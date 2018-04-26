 »   » మైండ్ సెట్ మార్చుకోండి.. ఆ మాట అన్నందుకు భగ్గమన్న సోనమ్ కపూర్..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sonam kapoor shahid kapoor veere di wedding kareena kapoor khan anand ahuja సోనమ్ కపూర్ షాహిద్ కపూర్ వీర్ ది వెడ్డింగ్ కరీనా కపూర్ ఖాన్ ఆనంద్ అహుజా
English summary
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's upcoming wedding. Of course, being the private person that Sonam is, she has remained tight-lipped, even as the media is speculating about who is dancing on which song at her sangeet. Launch of Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday, the actress was asked a question pertaining to her marriage, which evoked a fierce response. Sonam was irked by the "misogynistic mindset".
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 16:34 [IST]