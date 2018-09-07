Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film Stree roaring at Box office. This movie made around Rs 14.57 crore on Sunday. As Monday was the festive holiday of Janmashtami, Stree ran to packed houses and made Rs 9.70 crore. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 6.55 and added another Rs 5.50 on Thursday, thus bringing its total collection to Rs 60.37 crore.
