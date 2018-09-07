తెలుగు
 »   » శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ స్త్రీ వసూళ్ల దూకుడు.. 100 కోట్లపై కన్నేసిన రాజ్‌కుమార్‌రావు

శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ స్త్రీ వసూళ్ల దూకుడు.. 100 కోట్లపై కన్నేసిన రాజ్‌కుమార్‌రావు

    విలక్షణ నటుడు రాజ్‌కుమార్ రావు, శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ నటించిన బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం స్త్రీ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద హంగామా చేస్తున్నది. ఆరు రోజుల్లోనే 50 కోట్ల మార్కును అధిగమించిన ఈ చిత్రం వసూళ్ల దూకుడును కొనసాగిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రం రూ.60 గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 1950 స్క్రీన్లలో ప్రదర్శింపబడటం గమనార్హం. రెండో వారంలోకి ప్రవేశించినా కూడా ఈ చిత్రం హౌస్‌ఫుల్ కలెక్షన్లతో ప్రదర్శింపబడటాన్ని ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టులు విశేషంగా పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    స్త్రీ చిత్రం అన్నీ అంచనాలను అధిగమించి కలెక్షన్ల పరంగా బాక్సాఫీస్‌పై దాడి చేస్తున్నది అని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. శుక్రవారం 6.83 కోట్లు, శనివారం 10.87 కోట్లు, ఆదివారం 14.57 కోట్లు. సోమవారం 9.70 కోట్లు, బుధవారం రూ.6.55 కోట్లు, గురువారం 5.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. మొత్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం 60.37 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లు నమోదు అయ్యాయి అని ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నాడు.

    Stree 7day collections: Rajkummar Rao film crosses Rs 60-cr mark

    గతవారం రిలీజైన యమ్లా పగ్లా దీవానా ఫిర్ సే చిత్రాన్ని వెనక్కు నెట్టింది. రానున్న రోజుల్లో ఇదే స్పందన వ్యక్తమైతే మరిన్ని వసూళ్లను భారీగా సాధించడానికి అవకాశం ఉందనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది. సినిమా కంటెంట్, రాజ్‌కుమార్ రావు, శ్రద్దా యాక్టింగ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉంది అని సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురుస్తున్నది.

    English summary
    Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film Stree roaring at Box office. This movie made around Rs 14.57 crore on Sunday. As Monday was the festive holiday of Janmashtami, Stree ran to packed houses and made Rs 9.70 crore. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 6.55 and added another Rs 5.50 on Thursday, thus bringing its total collection to Rs 60.37 crore.
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 19:53 [IST]
