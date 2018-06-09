 »   »  చైనాలో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న టాయిలెట్ హీరో.. తొలిరోజు కలెక్షన్లు ఇవే..

చైనాలో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న టాయిలెట్ హీరో.. తొలిరోజు కలెక్షన్లు ఇవే..

    ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ ప్రారంభించిన స్వచ్ఛ భారత్ స్ఫూర్తిగా రూపొందించిన టాయిలెట్ ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథ చిత్రం చైనాలో శుక్రవారం (జూన్ 8న) అట్టహాసంగా రిలీజైంది. ఈ చిత్రం తొలి రోజు కలెక్షన్లు చైనా బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దుమ్ము దులిపేశాయి. మొదటి రోజు కలెక్షన్లు రూ.15.94 కోట్లు నమోదు కావడం విశేషం. అక్షయ్ కుమార్, భూమి పెండేకర్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం స్వదేశంలో రూ.134.22 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఇటీవల కాలంలో హిందీ మీడియం, సీక్రెట్ సూపర్ స్టార్, భజరంగీ భాయ్‌జాన్ చిత్రాలు చైనాలో మంచి వసూళ్లను సాధించాయి. భారతీయ చిత్రాలకు ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో టాయిలెట్ ఏక్ ప్రేమ కథ చిత్రాన్ని 11500 స్క్రీన్లలో రిలీజ్ చేశారు. తొలి రోజే సుమారు 56 వేల షోలు ప్రదర్శింపబడ్డాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి చైనా భాషలో టాయిలెట్ హీరోగా టైటిల్ పెట్టారు.

    కథ, కథనాలు బలంగా ఉన్న భారతీయ చిత్రాలకు చైనాలో మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తుందని మరోసారి రుజువైంది. టాయిలెట్ ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథ చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం చైనా బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద 2.36 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది. తొలిరోజు దాదాపు 56974 షోలు ప్రదర్శింపబడ్డాయి అని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు తరుణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar failed to beat the opening day collection of other Bollywood releases in China this year. In India, the film earned a total amount of Rs 134.22 crore. It has earned Rs 15.94 crore on Friday. The film was released in 11,500 screens and had 56,000 shows running in a day. The film has released with the title Toilet Hero in China.
