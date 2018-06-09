 »   »  చైనాలో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న టాయిలెట్ హీరో.. తొలిరోజు కలెక్షన్లు ఇవే..

English summary

Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar failed to beat the opening day collection of other Bollywood releases in China this year. In India, the film earned a total amount of Rs 134.22 crore. It has earned Rs 15.94 crore on Friday. The film was released in 11,500 screens and had 56,000 shows running in a day. The film has released with the title Toilet Hero in China.