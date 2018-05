 »   » యూఎస్ఏలో ‘మహానటి’ ప్రభంజనం: 2 మిలియన్ దిశగా..

Having crossed the million dollar mark on Sat in USA, Telugu film #Mahanati has now set its sights at $ 2 million... The TRIUMPHANT RUN continues... Tue to Thu $ 637,737 Fri $ 251,125 Sat $ 396,236 / 142 locations Total: $ 1,285,098 [₹ 8.66 cr] @Rentrak

English summary

Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salman, and Samantha starrer Mahanati is having a dream run at the US box office. Trade analysts believe that the film is poised to join the $2 million club. It is also expected to be one of the most profitable Telugu films in the US in recent times.