 »   » ‘అజ్ఞాతవాసి’ రికార్డును బద్దలు కొట్టిన ‘మహానటి’

English summary

Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati has surpassed the collections of her previous Telugu film— Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi. The film has raked in a whopping $2,172,889 at the foreign box office. It is celebration time for Keerthy fans. Mahanati is now KeerthyOfficial 's highest grosser in USA. With $2,172,889, it overtakes her prev best Agnyathavaasi 's $2,065,527.