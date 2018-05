 »   » రజనీకాంత్ ‘2.0’ టీజర్ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్?

English summary

Tamil film source said thta, Super Star Rajinikanth's film 2.0's teaser to be out in IPL Final event. 2.0’s teaser will be released during the final match of the ongoing IPL on May 27th. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and several other popular actors are part of 2.0. Lyca Productions banner has produced the movie and AR Rahman has scored the film’s music. The film is expected to be released in August.