English summary

According to the latest buzz after wrapping up the shoot of action thriller drama Pushpa, Allu Arjun will work with his father and Mega producer Allu Aravind. Allu Aravind seems to have bought Tamil film maker AR Murugadoss on the board for his son’ next. The pre production work of this project has been started and very soon the official announcement regarding Allu Arjun and AR Muragadoss’ project will be made.