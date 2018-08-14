తెలుగు
 »   » బన్నీ తర్వాతి మూవీ డైరెక్టర్ అతడేనా? ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ కోసమే వెయిటింగా?

    Allu Arjun To work With Director Vikram K Kumar

    'నా పేరు సూర్య' సినిమా తర్వాత అల్లు అర్జున్ ఏ సినిమాకు కమిట్ కాలేదు. ఎంతో కష్టపడి, భారీ అంచనాలు పెట్టుకుని చేసిన ఆ మూవీలో బన్నీ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌కు మంచి పేరొచ్చినా... బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద కమర్షియల్ సక్సెస్ సాధించలేక పోయింది. అదే సమయంలో రంగస్థలం, భరత్ అనే నేను సంచలన విజయం సాధించడంతో బన్నీలో తాను వెనకబడిపోయాననే ఆలోచన మొదలైంది. కొడితే గట్టిగా కొట్టాలని డిసైడ్ అయిన ఈ స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ మంచి కథ కోసం వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. తాజాగా అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ అల్లు హీరో నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ ఖరారైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    పలువురు టాప్ డైరెక్టర్లు చెప్పిన కథలు విన్న అల్లు అర్జున్... చివరకు విక్రమ్ కె కుమార్ చెప్పిన కథకు కన్విన్స్ అయ్యాడని, యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా తెరకెక్కబోయే ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు కూడా మొదనలైనట్లు టాక్.

    భారీ యాక్షన్ సీన్లు చిత్రీకరించేందుకు హాలీవుడ్ నుండి స్టంట్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్లను రప్పించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. దర్శకుడు విక్రమ్ కె కుమార్ ప్రస్తుతం అందుకు సంబంధించిన వ్యవహారాల్లో బిజీగా ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    అంతే కాదు... ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆస్కార్ విన్నర్ ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ చేత మ్యూజిక్ చేయించాలని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారట. ఆయన కూడా ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో భాగం అయితే సినిమా రేంజి పెరుగుతుందనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారట. ప్రస్తుతం అతడిని ఒప్పించే ప్రయత్నాల్లో ఉన్నారట.

    ప్రస్తుతం హీరోయిన్లుగా ఎవరిని తీసుకోవాలనే అంశం కూడా పెండింగులో ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం. అన్ని విషయాలు ఫైనల్ అయినా తర్వాత ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఆర్భాటంగా లాంచ్ చేయబోతున్నారని, బన్నీ కెరీర్లోనే ఇది బిగ్గెస్ట్ మూవీ కాబోతోందని టాక్.

    అల్లు అర్జున్

    English summary
    Film Nagar source said that, Tollywood Star Allu Arjun finally signed his next in the direction of Vikram Kumar and the film is currently in final stages of pre-production. Vikram Kumar and AR Rahman worked together for 24 in the past and Vikram wanted Rahman to come on to the board for the action thriller.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
