 »   » బన్నీ తర్వాతి మూవీ డైరెక్టర్ అతడేనా? ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ కోసమే వెయిటింగా?

English summary
Film Nagar source said that, Tollywood Star Allu Arjun finally signed his next in the direction of Vikram Kumar and the film is currently in final stages of pre-production. Vikram Kumar and AR Rahman worked together for 24 in the past and Vikram wanted Rahman to come on to the board for the action thriller.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 15:26 [IST]