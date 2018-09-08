తెలుగు
అందులో రవితేజకు నయం చేయలేని జబ్బు?

    రవితేజ హీరోగా శ్రీను వైట్ల దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్నచిత్రం 'అమర్ అక్భర్ ఆంటోనీ'. ఇలియానా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో రవితేజ మూడు డిఫరెంట్ పాత్రల్లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ మూడు పాత్రలకు సంబంధించిన లుక్ ఇటీవల విడుదలవ్వగా మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.

    రవితేజ పాత్రలు ఎలా ఉంటాయనే దానిపై రకరకాల వార్తలు వినిపస్తున్నాయి. తాజా ఇందులో ఓ పాత్రకు డాక్టర్లు నయం చేయలేని జబ్బు ఉంటుందట. అదే మల్టిపుల్ పర్సనాలిటీ డిసార్డర్ అనే వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. మరి ఇందులో నిజం ఎంత? అనేది తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

    Amar Akbar Anthony: Ravi Teja to live with Multiple Personality Disorder

    రవితేజ సినిమా అంటేనే వినోదం పక్కాం. అందులోనూ శ్రీను వైట్ల లాంటి డైరెక్టర్ తోడైతే ఎలా ఉంటుందో చెప్పడానికి వీరి కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన గత చిత్రాలే ప్రత్యక్ష నిదర్శం. ఈ సినిమాలో కామెడీ ఓ రేంజిలో పేలుతుందని, దాంతో పాటు ఎమోషనల్ ఎలిమెంట్స్, యాక్షన్ సీన్లు హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటాయని టాక్.

    ఈ మూవీలో కీలక పాత్రల్లో ఒకప్పటి హీరోయిన్ లయ, సునీల్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇతర ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో వెన్నెల కిషోర్, రవి ప్రకాష్, తరుణ్ అరోరా, రఘు బాబు, అభిమన్యు సింగ్, ఆదిత్య మీనన్, విక్రమ్ జిత్, రాజ్ వీర్ సింగ్, షియాజీ షిండే, శుభలేఖ సుధాకర్ నటిస్తున్నారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ యూఎస్ఏలోని న్యూయార్క్ లో జరుగుతోంది. సెప్టెంబర్ రెండో వారంలో ఇక్కడ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి కాబోతోంది. శ్రీమంతుడు, జనతా గ్యారేజ్, రంగస్థలం లాంటి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ చిత్రాలను అందించిన 'మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్' నుండి వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో సినిమాపై హైప్ మరింత పెరిగింది.

    English summary
    Ravi Teja playing live with Multiple Personality Disorder role in Amar Akbar Anthony. The Starring Ravi Teja and Ileana in the lead roles, the first look has the protagonist in three different gets ups. It’s an interesting look as Ravi Teja is seen in multiple shades for the first time. Sreenu Vaitla is directing ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and the film is being made with a completely different plot and genre.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 19:53 [IST]
