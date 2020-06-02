తెలుగు
      బాలయ్య కోసం అదిరిపోయే టైటిల్ సెట్ చేసుకున్న బోయపాటి.. రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్!

      బాలయ్య, బోయపాటి కాంబినేషన్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న కొత్త సినిమా కోసం నందమూరి అభిమానులు ఏ స్థాయిలో ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారో స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. గత కొంతకాలంగా వరుస అపజయాలతో అభిమానులను కాస్త నీరాశపరుచిన బాలకృష్ణ నెక్స్ట్ బోయపాటి శ్రీను సినిమాతో సాలీడ్ హిట్ అందుకోవాలని టార్గెట్ పెట్టుకున్నారు.

      లాక్ డౌన్ కారణంగా చాలా వరకు సమయం వృధా కావడంతో అనుకున్న సమయానికి సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయకపోవచ్చు అనే కామెంట్స్ వస్తున్నాయి. మొత్తానికి కొత్త షెడ్యూల్ సెట్ చేసుకున్న బోయపాటి శ్రీను త్వరలో షూటింగ్ స్పీడ్ పెంచనున్నాడు. ఇక బాలకృష్ణ బర్త్ డే వస్తున్న సందర్భంగా ఒక స్పెషల్ సర్ ప్రైజ్ ప్లాన్ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్ టైటిల్ ని బాలయ్య పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా జూన్ 10న రిలీజ్ చేసే అవకాశం ఉంది.

      Balakrishna boyapati film first look title date fix

      టైటిల్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ని ఇప్పటికే బోయపాటి ఫైనల్ చేశారట. తప్పకుండా బాలయ్య బర్త్ డేకి పోస్టర్ తో ఆడియేన్స్ కి కిక్కివ్వాలని డిసైడ్ అయ్యారు. బాలకృష్ణను మునుపెన్నడు చూడని విదంగా ఆ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ లో చూపించనున్నారట. సినిమాలో రెండు విభిన్న పాత్రల్లో బాలయ్య కనిపించే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మరి అభిమానులను ఆ ఫస్ట్ లుక్, టైటిల్ ఎంతవరకు ఆకట్టుకుంటాయో చూడాలి.

      Boyapati Srinivas is coming up with the next Nandamuri Balakrishna movie. Since then, there has been a dose of anticipation among fans that Balakrishna will be appearing in the new gateways as never before. But even when the budget figures are down, the director is not slowing down. This is not a Baahubali movie as the budget figures are rising .. Ballaya Movie is coming up with comments.
      Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
