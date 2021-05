SSMB28 కోసం ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ టైటిల్.. సెంటిమెంట్ పక్కన పెట్టి... 'అతడు'ని వాడేస్తూ ?

English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas after a long time and the fans can't be more excited about this project. Recently, an interesting rumor about the movie came out that Mahesh Babu is going to play the role of a RAW agent in the film. Now, an interesting title is reportedly in consideration for the film. According to the buzz, Trivikram is considering 'Pardhu' as the title of the film. As we all know 'Pardhu' is the name of Mahesh Babu's character in Athadu movie.