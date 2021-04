English summary

Sri Venkateswara Creations, Bay View Projects's Vakeel Saab is set release on April 9th. Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy are the producers and Boney Kapoor is the presenter. Before this movie release, unit organised Pre release event in Hyderabad goes viral. In this events, Report suggest that, Akira Nandan will be seen in Vakeel Saab as guest entry.