 »   » రేణుదేశాయ్ మరో ప్రయత్నం.. ఈసారైనా అదృష్టం వరించేనా?

renu desai tollywood pawan kalyan akira nandan aadya రేణుదేశాయ్ టాలీవుడ్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ అకీరా నందన్ ఆద్య
English summary
After divorce with Pawan Kalyan, Renu desai keeps her foot away from Tollywood. Recently she turns as Host for a TV reality show. Now, she planning to make her comeback as an actress in straight Telugu movies. Even though she was offered opportunities in the recent past, she rejected them smoothly.
Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:40 [IST]