రేణుదేశాయ్ మరో ప్రయత్నం.. ఈసారైనా అదృష్టం వరించేనా?

    పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మాజీ భార్య, నటి రేణుదేశాయ్ ప్రస్తుతం రెండో పెళ్లి పనుల్లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఆమె టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తారనే ఊహాగానాలు జోరందుకున్నాయి. పవన్‌తో విడాకుల తర్వాత తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమకు ఆమె దూరంగా ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అది కాకుండా ఇటీవల ఓ టెలివిజన్ షోకు హోస్ట్‌గా కూడా ఆమె పనిచేశారు. తాజాగా ఆమె రెండో పెళ్లి గురించి బయటకు చెప్పడం మీడియాలో సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది. తాజాగా రేణు మరోసారి టాలీవుడ్‌లో రీ ఎంట్రీకి దృష్టిసారించారు.

    యాక్టింగ్‌పై దృష్టి

    యాక్టింగ్‌పై దృష్టి

    కొన్ని సమస్యల తర్వాత రేణుదేశాయ్ జీవితం ఇప్పడిప్పుడే గాడిన పడుతున్నది. పిల్లలు కూడా పెద్ద పెరిగారు. దాంతో తన కిష్టమైన యాక్టింగ్, డైరెక్షన్‌పై దృష్టి పెట్టాలనుకొంటున్నదట. గతంలో ఆమెకు కొన్ని అవకాశాలు వచ్చినప్పటికీ తన ఆరోగ్యం, పిల్లల బాగోగులు చూసుకోవడం కోసం వాటిని తిరస్కరించారట.

    సరైన పాత్రలు వస్తేనే..

    సరైన పాత్రలు వస్తేనే..

    సినిమా పరిశ్రమకు సంబంధం లేని వ్యక్తిని పెళ్లాడుతున్న రేణుదేశాయ్ సరైన అవకాశాలు వస్తే తాను నటించడానికి సిద్ధమని తన సన్నిహితులతో చెప్పినట్టు సమాచారం. యాక్టింగ్‌కు స్కోప్ ఉన్న పాత్రలను, పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌కు అవకాశం ఉన్న పాత్రలు వస్తే తాను నటించడానికి రెడీగా ఉన్నట్టు ఓ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చారట.

    ఏడాది చివర్లో

    ఏడాది చివర్లో

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో రేణుదేశాయ్ రీఎంట్రీ ఇప్పటికిప్పుడే సాధ్యపడకపోవచ్చు. రెండో పెళ్లి తర్వాత కొంత సమయం తీసుకొని బహుశా ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో తెలుగు తెరపై కనిపించే అవకాశాలు కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఒకవేళ అదే నిజమైతే తన ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు, సన్నిహితులకు మంచి శుభవార్తే అని చెప్పవచ్చు.

    ప్రస్తుతం విహారయాత్రలో

    ప్రస్తుతం విహారయాత్రలో

    రెండో పెళ్లికి ముందు రేణుదేశాయ్ తన అకీరా, ఆద్యతో కలిసి విదేశాల్లో విహారయాత్రకు వెళ్లారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆమె తన కాబోయే భర్త, పిల్లలతో న్యూయార్క్‌లో పర్యటిస్తున్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత పెళ్లి పనులపై పూర్తిగా దృష్టి కేటాయించే ఛాన్స్ ఉంది.

    రేణూ దేశాయ్

    English summary
    After divorce with Pawan Kalyan, Renu desai keeps her foot away from Tollywood. Recently she turns as Host for a TV reality show. Now, she planning to make her comeback as an actress in straight Telugu movies. Even though she was offered opportunities in the recent past, she rejected them smoothly.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
