NTR30: సరికొత్త ప్లాన్ రెడీ చేసుకున్న మాటల మాంత్రికుడు.. రిలీజ్ డేట్ కూడా ఫిక్స్!

English summary

It is known that Junior NTR is giving the finishing touch to the RRR movie. This star hero has got a lot of gap on the silver screen like never before. After Aravinda Samatha, Rajamouli did not touch on another project as he was busy with cinema. Junior NTR, Trivikram It is known that various rumors about the project are going viral. Talk is coming that director Trivikram has set another plan for this project as a finale.