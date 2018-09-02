తెలుగు
 »   » ‘మణికర్ణిక’ వివాదం: క్రిష్‌ జాగర్లమూడిని అవమానించి బయటకెళ్లేలా చేశారా?

'మణికర్ణిక' వివాదం: క్రిష్‌ జాగర్లమూడిని అవమానించి బయటకెళ్లేలా చేశారా?

    ఝాన్సీ లక్ష్మీ భాయి జీవితం ఆధారంగా హిందీలో 'మణికర్ణిక: ది క్వీన్ ఆఫ్ ఝాన్సీ' చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తెలుగువాడైన క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రధాన పాత్ర పోషిస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి పలు వివాదాలు తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుండి క్రిష్ తప్పుకున్నట్లు ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. వాస్తవానికి ఏ దర్శకుడు కూడా ఒక సినిమా పూర్తి కాక ముందు మరో సినిమా మొదలు పెట్టడు. ప్రస్తుతం క్రిష్ 'మణికర్ణిక'ను వదిలేసి 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. దీనిపైనే ఫుల్ ఫోకస్ పెట్టాడు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో 'మణికర్ణిక' ప్రాజెక్టులో క్రిష్ లేడనేది తేటతెల్లమైంది.

    క్రిష్‌ను అవమానించి బయకెళ్లేలా చేసిన కంగనా?

    క్రిష్‌ను అవమానించి బయకెళ్లేలా చేసిన కంగనా?

    బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికల కథనం ప్రకారం ... కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రవర్తన వల్లనే క్రిష్ ఈ ప్రాజెక్టు నుండి బయటకు వెళ్లిపోయాడని, ఆమె చర్యలను ఆయన అవమానంగా భావించారని, క్రిష్ తప్పుకున్న తర్వాత ‘మణికర్ణిక' చిత్రాన్ని కంగనా డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తోందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    క్రిష్ అనుభవం

    క్రిష్ అనుభవం

    ‘మణికర్ణిక' చిత్రానికి క్రిష్‌ను ఎంచుకోవడానికి కారణం అతడు ‘గౌతమీపుత్ర శాతకర్ణి', ‘కంచె' లాంటి చిత్రాలను నిర్మించడమే. పీరియడ్ డ్రామాలు ఎలా తీయాలో బాగా అవగాహన ఉన్న వ్యక్తి కావడం వల్లనే ఆయన ఈ ప్రాజెక్టుకు సెలక్ట్ అయ్యాడు.

    డైరెక్షన్, రైటింగులో కంగనా జోక్యం

    డైరెక్షన్, రైటింగులో కంగనా జోక్యం

    ‘మణికర్ణిక' సినిమా రైటింగ్, డైరెక్షన్లో కంగనా జోక్యం చేసుకునేదని, ఇతర యాక్టర్లు ఏం చేయాలో కూడా కంగనా చెప్పడం మొదలు పెట్టింది. నిర్మాతలు కూడా ఆమెకు సపోర్ట్ చేయడంతో క్రిష్ దీన్ని అవమానంగా భావించి తప్పుకన్నట్లు ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.

    సోనూ సూద్ కూడా

    సోనూ సూద్ కూడా

    నటుడు సోనూ సూద్ కూడా ఈ సినిమా నుండి తప్పుకున్నారు. ‘‘ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుండి తాను తప్పుకోవడానికి కంగనా రనౌత్ కారణమని తేల్చి చెప్పాడు. తనకు మహిళ డైరెక్టర్ కింద పని చేయడంలో ఎలాంటి సమస్య లేదని, అయితే కంగనాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించే సామర్థ్యం లేదని తెలిపారు.

    అందుకే తప్పుకున్నాను

    అందుకే తప్పుకున్నాను

    నేను ‘మణికర్ణిక' సినిమా సైన్ చేసేపుడు క్రిష్ దర్శకుడు. ఆయన ప్రాజెక్టు నుండి తప్పుకున్నారు కాబట్టి నేను కూడా ఇందులో ఉండాలనుకోలేదు. అందుకే తప్పుకున్నాను అని సోనూ సూద్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    English summary
    "Krish has directed many Telugu blockbusters and historical epics like Gautamiputra Satakarni and Kanche. He was chosen to direct Manikarnika for his vast experience. How was he to know that he would be humiliated and pushed out of the project?" a source close to the film was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
