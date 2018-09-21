Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
amit tiwari shyamala nutan naidu ganesh pooja ram chandran samrat geetha madhuri roll rida tanish kaushal babu gogineni deepti nallamothu bigg boss 2 telugu nani అనసూయ నూతన్ నాయుడు
English summary
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 102 day Telugu highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. After 99 days of the game, Amit Tiwari Eliminated from the house. In this occassion, Kaushal Army alleges that Deepti Nallamothu getting Fake votes thru fake accounts.
Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 15:41 [IST]