 »   » షాక్! మహానటి సినిమా కోసం కీర్తి సురేష్ భారీ రెమ్యునరేషన్!

English summary

Biopic on the acting legend Savitri is to scan the pages of South Indian film history, according to Telugu director Nag Ashwin. “It's difficult to separate cinema, history and her,” Ashwin said about his film Mahanati, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the screen goddess and Dulquer Salmaan as her partner. Latest reports says that Keerthy Suresh charging heavy remuneration for this film.