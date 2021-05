స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ తో అఖిల్ సినిమా.. ఆయన ఎంట్రీతో అంతా సెట్!

English summary

Akkineni Akhil is desperate to get a hit film. He has teamed up with director Surender Reddy for his next film, which is titled, Agent. But as per the latest reports he's going to team up with blockbuster director Koratala Siva for his sixth film. If everything is okay Akhil and Koratala Siva will begin this project after the director completes his ongoing film Acharya as well as NTR’s next film.