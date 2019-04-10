నాగార్జున కోసం డేట్స్ లేవని చెప్పిన నయనతార?

అక్కినేని స్టార్ నాగార్జున త్వరలో 'సోగ్గాడే చిన్ని నాయనా' చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్ చేయబోతున్నారు. 'బంగార్రాజు' పేరుతో రూపొందబోయే ఈ చిత్రానికి కళ్యాణ్ కృష్ణ దర్శకుడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో నయనతార అయితే తనకు తగిన జోడీగా ఉంటుందని నాగ్ భావిస్తున్నాడట.
ఇదే విషయమై చిత్ర బృందం నయనతారను సంప్రదించగా చేదు అనుభవం ఎదురైందని తెలుస్తోంది. తన డేట్స్ ఖాళీ లేవని, ఇప్పుడు నాగార్జున మూవీ చేయలేనని చెప్పేసిందట. నయనతార ప్రస్తుతం చిరంజీవి సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దీంతో పాటు రజనీకాంత్ మూవీ 'దర్బార్' చిత్రానికి కూడా కమిటైంది.
ఈ రెండు పెద్ద సినిమాలతో పాటు ఒక తమిళ సినిమా కూడా సెట్స్ మీద ఉంది. దీంతో నాగార్జున సినిమాకు డేట్స్ అడ్జెస్ట్ చేయలేని స్థితిలో నయనతార ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం. దీంతో చేసేది లేక 'బంగార్రాజు' టీమ్ వెనుదిరిగినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
సౌత్లో స్టార్ హీరోయిన్గా, మోస్ట్ డిమాండ్ ఉన్న నటిగా నయనతార తన హవాకొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. సీనియర్ హీరోలకు కూడా సెట్టయ్యే ఏజ్, పర్సనాలిటీ, సెక్సీనెస్ ఆమె సొంతం కావడంతో చాలా మంది సీనియర్ స్టార్లు ఆమె డేట్స్ కూడా ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.
Nayanthara dates not available for Nagarjuna movie ‘Bangarraju’, Which is sequel to ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, will be directed by Kalyan Krishna. Nayanthara is currently acting with Chiranjeevi in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and has just signed ‘Darbar’ with Superstar Rajinikanth.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more