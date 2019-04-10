నాగార్జున కోసం డేట్స్ లేవని చెప్పిన నయనతార?

English summary

Nayanthara dates not available for Nagarjuna movie ‘Bangarraju’, Which is sequel to ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, will be directed by Kalyan Krishna. Nayanthara is currently acting with Chiranjeevi in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and has just signed ‘Darbar’ with Superstar Rajinikanth.