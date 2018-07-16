తెలుగు
 »   » కుమ్మేస్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా అరవింద సమేత బిజినెస్!

కుమ్మేస్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా అరవింద సమేత బిజినెస్!

    యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, మాటల మాంత్రికుడు త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న అరవింద సమేత చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొంటున్నాయి. ఫస్ట్‌లుక్, మోషన్ పోస్టర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత క్రేజ్ మరింత పెరిగింది. ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్‌లో ఉన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఆసక్తికరమైన వార్తలు సినీ, ప్రేక్షక వర్గాలలో చర్చనీయాంశమవుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా అరవింద సమేత చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా మారింది.

    Aravinda Sametha Movie Team Is Expecting Huge pre release business
    ఆంధ్రాలో కుమ్మేస్తున్న అరవింద

    ఆంధ్రాలో కుమ్మేస్తున్న అరవింద

    ఆంధ్రాలో అరవింద సమేతంగా ప్రిరిలీజ్ బిజినెస్‌ కుమ్మిపడేస్తున్నది. ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల సమాచారం ప్రకారం.. వైజాగ్ మినహాయించి ఆంధ్రాలో రూ.40 కోట్లకుపైగా బిజినెస్ చేసినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఇది ఎన్టీఆర్ సినిమాకు ఉన్న స్టామినాను చెప్పకనే చెబుతున్నది.

    వైజాగ్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్ తడాఖా

    వైజాగ్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్ తడాఖా

    ఇక సీడెడ్ విషయానికి వస్తే అరవింద సమేత రూ.11 కోట్ల ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ చేసినట్టు సమాచారం. వైజాగ్ ఏరియాలో కూడా భారీ బిజినెస్ జరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఈ చిత్రం సుమారు 10 కోట్ల రూపాయాల బిజినెస్ చేయవచ్చని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు అంచనా వేస్తున్నాయి.

    నైజాంలో అరవిందకు ఫ్యాన్సీ ఆఫర్

    నైజాంలో అరవిందకు ఫ్యాన్సీ ఆఫర్

    అరవింద సమేత నైజాం ఏరియా హక్కుల విషయం ఇంకా చర్చల దశలోనే ఉన్నట్టు తెలిసింది. సుమారు రూ.20 కోట్ల వరకు ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ జరిగే అవకాశం లేకపోలేదు. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో ఇప్పటికే రూ.12 కోట్ల బిజినెస్ జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    మరో హిట్టుపై ఎన్టీఆర్ నజర్

    మరో హిట్టుపై ఎన్టీఆర్ నజర్

    వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ అరవింద సమేత.. వీర రాఘవ చిత్రంతో మరో సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకోవాలనే ప్రయత్నంలో ఉన్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఎన్టీఆర్ సరసన పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. నాగబాబు ప్రత్యేక పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 10వ తేదీన రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది.

    English summary
    Trivikram Srinivas has now teamed up with Jr NTR for Aravindha Sametha. On the actor's birthday, the first look of the film was launched and it received an overwhelming response. Now this movie release date was locked on october 10th. In this situation, Its pre release business becomes talk of the industry.
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
