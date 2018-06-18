 »   » అనుష్కతో పెళ్లి గురించి పెదవి విప్పిన ప్రభాస్!

అనుష్కతో పెళ్లి గురించి పెదవి విప్పిన ప్రభాస్!

Posted By:
    బాహుబలి రిలీజ్ తర్వాత యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్తలు జాతీయ మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ రేపాయి. తమ పెళ్లి గురించి వస్తున్న వార్తలపై సందర్భోచితంగా ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. ఇటీవల పెదనాన్న, రెబల్‌స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు ప్రభాస్ పెళ్లి గురించి వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయడంతో మరోసారి జాతీయ పత్రికలను ఆకర్షించింది. ఈ ఏడాది పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్త అభిమానుల్లో సంబరాన్ని నింపింది. అయితే ఇటీవల ఓ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. అనుష్కతో పెళ్లి గురించి ప్రభాస్ క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చే ప్రయత్నం చేశారనేది ఆ కథనంలో కీలకమైన పాయింట్. ప్రభాస్ ఏమన్నారంటే..

    Prabhas & Anushka Going To Get Married??
    నేను సెటిల్ కావడానికి

    నేను సెటిల్ కావడానికి

    ఇలా పలు సందర్భాల్లో వివరణ ఇచ్చినప్పటికీ ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క పెళ్లి వార్తలపై గాలివార్తలకు అడ్డుకట్టపడలేదు. ఆ మధ్య మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. మా మధ్య ఉన్న కేవలం ఫ్రెండ్‌షిప్ మాత్రమే ఉంది. అంతకు మించిన రిలేషన్ మా మధ్య లేదు. మేము పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడం లేదు. జీవితంలో సెటిల్ కావడానికి తొందరపడటం లేదు అని అనుష్క స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    అనుష్క పెళ్లి గురించి రూమర్లు

    అనుష్క పెళ్లి గురించి రూమర్లు

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, అనుష్క హిమాలయాల సందర్శనకు వెళ్లడంతో మరోసారి అనుష్క పెళ్లివార్తలు తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. భాగమతి తర్వాత ఓ చిత్రంలో మాత్రమే అనుష్క నటిస్తున్నారు. పెళ్లి కారణంగానే సినిమాలు అంగీకరించడం లేదనే వార్త సినీవర్గాల్లో ప్రచారమైంది. పెళ్లి కోసమే పుణ్యక్షేత్రాలను సందర్శిస్తున్నారనే వార్త కూడా వైరల్ అయింది.

    నా వ్యక్తిగత విషయం

    నా వ్యక్తిగత విషయం

    అనుష్క పెళ్లి గురించి ఇలాంటి వార్తలు ఓ వైపు కొనసాగుతుంటే మరోవైపు ప్రభాస్ పెళ్లి గురించి ఓ జాతీయ ఆంగ్ల వెబ్‌సైట్ ఓ కథనాన్ని ప్రచురించింది. తన పెళ్లి వార్తలపై ప్రభాస్ స్పందిస్తూ.. మ్యారేజ్ అనేది నా వ్యక్తిగత విషయం. అది అందరికీ తెలియజేయాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు అనే విధంగా వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసినట్టు కథనలో పేర్కొన్నది.

    పెళ్లి వార్తను దాచిపెట్టను

    పెళ్లి వార్తను దాచిపెట్టను

    ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ జరిగిందని వస్తున్న వార్తలపై ప్రభాస్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ఒకవేళ అదే జరిగితే దాచుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. మీడియాకు, నా ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు తప్పకుండా తెలియజేస్తాను అని ఓ ప్రశ్నకు సమాధానం ఇచ్చినట్టు కథనంలో వెబ్‌సైట్ పేర్కొన్నది.

    సాహో బిజీలో ప్రభాస్

    సాహో బిజీలో ప్రభాస్

    ప్రస్తుతం సాహో చిత్ర షూటింగ్ బిజీలో ప్రభాస్ తలమునకలై ఉన్నారు. సంక్రాంతికి సాహో చిత్రం రిలీజ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం కనిపిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటి శ్రద్దాకపూర్, నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన యాక్షన్ సీన్లను ఇటీవలే దుబాయ్ చిత్రీకరించారు.

    English summary
    Actress Anushka Shetty, who has the knack of picking author-backed roles, has now signed a Telugu film titled Silence which is currently in pre-production. She was last seen in Bhaagamathie which did an average business at the box office. Time and again, rumours about Anushka's wedding have been doing the rounds. Ever since Prabhas's uncle Krishnam Raju announced that the Telugu superstar will get married soon, fans have been waiting for the happy news. Now, Baahubali himself has addressed the rumours. A daily quoted him as saying, "It's my private matter and I don't want to reveal anything."
    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
