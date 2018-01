 »   » రాజశేఖర్ కూతురు డిసైడ్ అయిపోయిందట.. పొరుగు రాష్ట్రం యువకుడితో శివానీ పెళ్లి?

English summary

Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel named 2 States was adapted as a film by director Abhishek Varman. The Hindi flick saw Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles alongside Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting roles. In early 2017, it was announced that the film will be remade in Telugu. Reports suggest that Actor Rajasekhar daughter Shivani will entry into tollywood with this movie.