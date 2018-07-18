English summary

Actress Rakul Preet Singh who is juggling Tamil and Hindi projects is said to have bagged a biggie in Tollywood. If reports are anything to go by, actress Rakul Preet is said to the latest addition to the cast of NTR biopic starring Balakrishna aka Balayya. According to sources, the actress has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. If she gets on board, she will be playing the role of legendary actor Sridevi.