ప్లీజ్ బాలయ్య.. ఒక్క ఛాన్స్: ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో రకుల్.. పాత్ర ఏంటో తెలిస్తే షాకే!

Posted By:
    తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపుదిద్దుకొంటున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌ శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది. ఈ సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్న సినీ తారల పేర్లు బయటకు రావడం ఆసక్తికరంగా మారుతున్నది. విద్యాబాలన్ ఇప్పటికే ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో చేరగా.. అందాల తార రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ కూడా ఈ సినిమాలో చేరింది. అయితే రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ పోషించే పాత్ర మాత్రం సెన్సేషన్‌గా మారింది. అసలు రకుల్‌కు ఆ పాత్ర ఎలా దక్కిందంటే..

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో నటించడానికి సినీ నటులు విశేషమైన ఆసక్తిని చూపుతున్నారు. అదే కోవలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ తన ఇంట్రెస్ట్‌ను చూపింది. తనకు ఇష్టమైన ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో నటించేందుకు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణను స్వయంగా రకుల్ సంప్రదించిందట. తనకు ఆ పాత్రలో నటించాలని ఉంది. ఒక సీన్ అయినా ఫర్వాలేదు అని తనే అడగడంతో బాలకృష్ణ ఒకే చెప్పారట.

    ఇక ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో రకుల్ బ్రహ్మండమైన ఛాన్స్‌ను కొట్టేసిందట. ఈ చిత్రంలో అందాల తార, స్వర్గీయ శ్రీదేవి పాత్రలో ఆమె కనిపించనున్నారట. యంగ్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో కలిసి వేటగాడు చిత్రంలో ఆకుచాటు పిందే తడిసే చిత్రంలో స్టెప్పులు వేయనున్నారట. శ్రీదేవి పాత్రలో కనిపించే అవకాశం దక్కడంపై రకుల్ చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌కు సినీ వర్గాల నుంచే విశేష ఆదరణ పెరగడాన్ని చూస్తే స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారక రామారావుకు ఉన్న ఆదరణ, అభిమానం ఎంత ఉందో స్పష్టమవుతున్నది. బయోపిక్‌లో నటించడానికి ముందుకొస్తున్న తీరు ఎన్టీఆర్‌పై ఉన్న క్రేజ్‌కు నిదర్శనంగా మారింది.

    ప్రస్తుతం రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ తెలుగు, తమిళ, బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో బరువైన పాత్రలతో అలరిస్తున్నారు. తనపై పడిన గ్లామర్ తార అనే ముద్రను తొలగించుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. తమిళంలో సూర్య నటించే ఎన్‌జీకే, హిందీలో అజయ్ దేవగన్‌తో, కార్తీతో మరో చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది.

    English summary
    Actress Rakul Preet Singh who is juggling Tamil and Hindi projects is said to have bagged a biggie in Tollywood. If reports are anything to go by, actress Rakul Preet is said to the latest addition to the cast of NTR biopic starring Balakrishna aka Balayya. According to sources, the actress has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. If she gets on board, she will be playing the role of legendary actor Sridevi.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 19:35 [IST]
