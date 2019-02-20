నాని-విక్రమ్ కుమార్ మూవీలో రకుల్ ఐటం సాంగ్?

నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని, డైరెక్టర్ విక్రమ్ కె.కుమార్ కాంబినేషన్లో మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ పతాకంపై నవీన్ ఎర్నేని, వై.రవిశంకర్, సి.వి.మోహన్(సివిఎం) నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం ఇటీవల లాంఛనంగా ప్రారంభమవ్వడంతో పాటు షూటింగ్ కూడా మొదలైంది.
ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 హీరో కార్తికేయ నెగిటివ్ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్నాడనే వార్త ఆసక్తిని రేకెత్తిస్తుండగా... దాన్ని మించిన హాట్ న్యూస్ ఒకటి వినిపిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రత్యేక గీతంలో నటించాలని రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ను నిర్మాతలు సంప్రదించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మరి ఆమె దీనికి అంగీకరిస్తుందో? లేదో? చూడాలి.
Natural Star Nani, Versatile Director Vikram K. Kumar's film Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y.Ravishankar, C.V.Mohan (CVM) in Mythri Movie Makers as Production No 8 launched today (Feb 18) at 10:49 am with Pooja ceremony. Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that the makers have approached star heroine Rakul Preet Singh for a special song in this film.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
