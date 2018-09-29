తెలుగు
నానితో మళ్లీ సమంత.. మీరు డిసైడ్ కావొద్దని దిల్ రాజు..

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి రూపొందించిన ఈగ చిత్రంలో నాని, సమంత జోడి ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించింది. హీరో, హీరోయిన్లుగా వారి కాంబినేషన్ ఎప్పుడని ఫ్యాన్స్ ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఫ్యాన్స్ కలల్ని నిజం చేసేందుకు నాని, సమంత మరోసారి జతకట్టనున్నారనే వార్తలు షికారు చేస్తున్నాయి.

    తమిళంలో విడుదల కాబోతున్న 96 చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో తెరకెక్కించేందుకు దిల్ రాజు హక్కులను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నాడు. విజయ్ సేతుపతి, త్రిషా జంటగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 4న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.అయితే ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌లో నాని సరసన సమంత నటించనున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి.

    96 చిత్ర హక్కులను ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు. ఈ హక్కుల కోసం దాదాపు రూ.1 కోటి చెల్లించినట్టు సమాచారం. ఇటీవలే నానికి దిల్ రాజు ఈ సినిమాను చూపించగా.. ఆయన సానుకూలంగా స్పందించినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    ప్రేమ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం 90వ దశకం బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌గా తెరకెక్కింది. విజయ్ సేతుపతి ఫొటోగ్రాఫర్ పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. త్రిషా ఆయన సరసన నటించింది.

    96 చిత్రంపై వస్తున్న వార్తలపై దిల్ రాజు స్పందించారు. 96 చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో రూపొందించాలని అనుకొంటున్న విషయం వాస్తవమే. కానీ త్వరలోనే నటీ, నటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలను వెల్లడిస్తాం. మీరేమి ఊహించుకొని రాయవద్దని దిల్ రాజు పీఆర్వో వంశీ కాక ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు.

    Natural star Nani is busy with Devadas, Bigg Boss. after these, He is doing Jersy. Report suggest that He is likely to act in Tamil 96 movie remake. On this, Dil Raju given clarity about cast, crew and said we will announce details soon.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:22 [IST]
