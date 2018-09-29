 »   » నానితో మళ్లీ సమంత.. మీరు డిసైడ్ కావొద్దని దిల్ రాజు..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Natural star Nani is busy with Devadas, Bigg Boss. after these, He is doing Jersy. Report suggest that He is likely to act in Tamil 96 movie remake. On this, Dil Raju given clarity about cast, crew and said we will announce details soon.
Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:22 [IST]