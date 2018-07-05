English summary

Trishala Dutt has kept mum on Sanju, despite all the hype. While Hirani has touched upon Sanjay's love life through his various affairs and his marriage to Maanyata Dutt and his two kids- Iqra and Shahraan, the makers have steered away from any mention of Sanjay's first wife Richa and their daughter Trishala. Reports suggest that this might have upset Trishala as she or her mom did not get a mention in the biopic. And buzz has it that it could be the reason behind Trishala's stoic silence on Sanju.