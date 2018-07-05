తెలుగు
 »   » సంజయ్ దత్‌పై కూతురు త్రిషాలాకు పీకల్లోతు కోపం.. ఎందుకంటే..

సంజయ్ దత్‌పై కూతురు త్రిషాలాకు పీకల్లోతు కోపం.. ఎందుకంటే..

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో వివాదాస్పద నటుడు సంజయ్ దత్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా రూపొందించిన సంజు చిత్రం విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలతోపాటు భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తూ దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. సినీ ప్రముఖులే కాకుండా సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకులు కూడా సంజు చిత్రాన్ని చూసి భావోద్వేగానికి లోనవుతున్నారు. కానీ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని చూసిన తర్వాత సంజయ్ దత్ కూతురు త్రిషాల మాత్రం తండ్రిపై కారాలు మిరియాలు నూరుతున్నదట..

    సంజు జైలుశిక్ష నుంచి

    సంజు జైలుశిక్ష నుంచి

    జైలుశిక్ష నుంచి విముక్తుడయ్యాక సంజయ్ సినీ జీవితం గాడిలో పడుతున్నది. భూమి చిత్రం ద్వారా మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తండ్రికి త్రిషాల ప్రత్యేకంగా ఓ సందేశాన్ని పంపి అభినందనలు తెలిపింది. సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా పంపిన సందేశం, ఫొటోలు అప్పట్లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

    సంజుపై నో కామెంట్

    సంజుపై నో కామెంట్

    కానీ సంజు విషయంలో మాత్రం త్రిషాలా కోపంతో ఉన్నారట. అందుకు కారణం ఆ చిత్రంలో మాన్యతా దత్, ఇద్దరు పిల్లలు ఇక్రా, షారాన్ గురించి మాత్రమే చూపించడం త్రిషాలాకు నచ్చలేదట. సంజయ్ జీవితంలో వారికే దర్శకుడు ప్రధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం ఆమెకు నచ్చకపోవడంతో గుంభనంగా ఉండిపోయారట.

    మా అమ్మ ఎక్కడ

    మా అమ్మ ఎక్కడ

    సంజు చిత్రంలో సంజయ్ దత్ మొదటి భార్య రిచాశర్మకు సంబంధించిన ఊసే కనిపించదు. ఇక ఆమె ద్వారా కలిగిన సంతానం త్రిషాలా గురించి ఈ సీన్ కూడా లేకుండా జాగ్రత్త పడ్డారు. ఇది త్రిషాలా కోపానికి కారణమైందట. అంతే కాకుండా సంజయ్ దత్ జీవితంలో మా అమ్మ ఎక్కడ అని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారట.

    త్రిషాలా దత్ ఆవేదన

    త్రిషాలా దత్ ఆవేదన

    సంజు బయోపిక్‌లో తన తల్లి గురించిన ప్రస్తావన లేకపోవడంపై త్రిషాలా తన సన్నిహితుల వద్ద ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారట. తండ్రి జీవితంలో రిచా పాత్ర గొప్పదనే విషయాన్ని చెప్పి కంటతడి పెట్టినంత పని చేశారట. అందుకే సంజు చిత్రంపై ఎలాంటి కామెంట్ చేయకుండా దూరంగా ఉంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    సంజయ్ దత్

    English summary
    Trishala Dutt has kept mum on Sanju, despite all the hype. While Hirani has touched upon Sanjay's love life through his various affairs and his marriage to Maanyata Dutt and his two kids- Iqra and Shahraan, the makers have steered away from any mention of Sanjay's first wife Richa and their daughter Trishala. Reports suggest that this might have upset Trishala as she or her mom did not get a mention in the biopic. And buzz has it that it could be the reason behind Trishala's stoic silence on Sanju.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
