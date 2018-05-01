 »   » అర్జున్ రెడ్డి రీమేక్‌లో శృతిహాసన్.. ఆ హీరోతో ఇక హాట్‌ హాట్‌గా..

అర్జున్ రెడ్డి రీమేక్‌లో శృతిహాసన్.. ఆ హీరోతో ఇక హాట్‌ హాట్‌గా..

గతేడాది సంచలనం రేపిన చిత్రాల్లో అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి ఒకటి. సందీప్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నటనకు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నీరాజనం పట్టారు. హీరోయిన్ షాలిని పాండే బోల్డ్ యాక్టింగ్‌కు ప్రేక్షకులు ఫిదా అయ్యారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని పలు భాషల్లో రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారు. హిందీ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన హాట్ న్యూస్ మీడియాలో ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది.

అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి రీమేక్‌లో

అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి రీమేక్‌లో

అర్జున్ రెడ్డి హిందీ రీమేక్‌లో షాహీద్ కపూర్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఆయన పక్కన హీరోయిన్‌గా ఎవరు నటిస్తున్నారనే విషయంపై బాలీవుడ్‌లో చర్చ జరుగుతున్నది.

శృతిహాసన్ పేరు తెరపైకి

శృతిహాసన్ పేరు తెరపైకి

బాలీవుడ్‌లో షాలినీ పాండే పోషించిన రోల్‌లో శృతిహాసన్ నటిస్తున్నారనే వార్త వైరల్‌గా మారింది. షాహిద్‌తో కలిసి శృతి హాట్‌హాట్‌గా నటించనున్నారనే న్యూస్ మీడియాలో ప్రధానంగా మారింది.

సందీప్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో

సందీప్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో

అర్జున్ రెడ్డి హిందీ రీమేక్‌కు సందీప్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు. దీంతో ఆయన బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం తర్వాత మహేష్‌తో సినిమా రూపొందించే అవకాశం ఉంది.

7 కోట్లకు రీమేక్ రైట్స్

7 కోట్లకు రీమేక్ రైట్స్

అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి చిత్ర రీమేక్ హక్కుల కోసం చెల్లించిన సొమ్ము అంశం బాలీవుడ్‌‌లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. సౌత్‌లో దిమ్మతిరిగే హిట్ కొట్టిన ఈ చిత్రం హక్కుల కోసం నిర్మాతలు ఏకంగా రూ.7 కోట్లు చెల్లించినట్టు సమాచారం.

తమిళ రీమేక్‌లో ధ్రువ్

తమిళ రీమేక్‌లో ధ్రువ్

తెలుగులో దాదాపు రూ.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం తమిళంలో కూడా రీమేక్ అవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి వర్మ అనే టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో చియాన్ విక్రమ్ కుమారుడు ధ్రువ్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ధ్రువ్ తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు పరిచయం అవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

శ్రుతిహసన్

English summary
2017s biggest Telugu hits was Arjun Reddy. Now that Shahid Kapoor has officially stepped into Vijay Devarakonda’s shoes. Reports suggest that Producers Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani paid a whopping Rs 7 crore to acquire the remake rights of Arjun Reddy. This movie made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, the film also proved to be a massive success as it hit the Rs 50 crore mark.
