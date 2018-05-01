Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
2017s biggest Telugu hits was Arjun Reddy. Now that Shahid Kapoor has officially stepped into Vijay Devarakonda’s shoes. Reports suggest that Producers Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani paid a whopping Rs 7 crore to acquire the remake rights of Arjun Reddy. This movie made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, the film also proved to be a massive success as it hit the Rs 50 crore mark.