Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his acting debut with a love story. The film will be helmed by director Teja. The love-story has close resemblance to Abhiram’s life, he himself revealed. a few years back after Sri Reddy several allegations against Abhiram, which created disturbances in Daggubati’s family. Now, these episodes are said to be part of Abhiram’s debut film.