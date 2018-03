 »   » విజయ్ దేవరకొండ అందుకే హ్యాండిచ్చాడట.. షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్..

English summary

Actor Vijay Devarakonda's Ye Mantram Vesave is also in screens after five years. The actor recently took to Twitter and called Ye Mantram Vesave a backlog in his career. Vijay carefully stayed away from promoting this venture, which has been receiving terrible reviews from the audiences and critics alike. A English daily report said, "Halfway through the film in 2013, Vijay realised that it was a rip-off of David Fincher's 1997 blockbuster, The Game. He was shocked, but continued shooting for it as he was a struggling actor back then."