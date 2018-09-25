 »   » నాతో రొమాన్స్ చేయమను.. ఆ హీరోయిన్ కోసం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ..!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
After NOTA, Vijay will be next seen in Mythri Movies production's upcoming film.Now as per the latest source close to the development, Vijay has asked the producers to approach late Sridevi's daughter and Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead in the film. In fact, the actor is confident that she will agree to star opposite him.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 21:15 [IST]