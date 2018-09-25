తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » నాతో రొమాన్స్ చేయమను.. ఆ హీరోయిన్ కోసం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ..!

నాతో రొమాన్స్ చేయమను.. ఆ హీరోయిన్ కోసం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ..!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    పెళ్లిచూపులు, అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, గీత గోవిందం సక్సెస్‌ల తర్వాత సూపర్ పవర్‌స్టార్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ స్టార్ హీరోగా మారిపోయాడు. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద స్టార్ స్టామినా పెరిగింది. కెరీర్ గ్రాఫ్ తారాజువ్వలా దూసుకుపోయింది. వరుస ఆఫర్లతో ఉక్కిరిబిక్కిరి అవుతున్నాడు. త్వరలో మైత్రీ మూవీస్ రూపొందించే ఓ సినిమాకు విజయ్ దేవరకొండ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే ఈ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్ ఎంపికపై సినీవర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. అదేమిటంటే..

    పోల్: బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 విజేతను మీరే తేల్చేయండి.. మీ ఓటు వేసేందుకు లింక్ క్లిక్ చేయండి!

    మైత్రీ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్లో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    మైత్రీ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్లో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండతో మైత్రీ మూవీస్ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్‌ది కీలకపాత్రనట. గ్లామర్, రొమాంటిక్ పాళ్లు ఎక్కువేనట. ఆ పాత్ర కోసం దివంగత అందాల తార శ్రీదేవి కూతురు జాహ్నవి కపూర్ అయితే బాగుంటుందని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ భావిస్తున్నారట. తన ఆలోచనను నిర్మాతలతో పంచుకోగా.. ఆమె ఒప్పుకుంటుందా? అనే విషయంపై భిన్న అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయట.

    జాహ్నవి కపూర్ కోసం ట్రయల్స్

    జాహ్నవి కపూర్ కోసం ట్రయల్స్

    అయితే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మాత్రం తన పేరు చెబితే జాహ్నవి తప్పకుండా ఒప్పుకుంటుంది. తనతో నటించడానికి ఒకే చెబుతుంది అనే ధీమాతో ఉన్నారట. అదే విషయాన్ని నిర్మాతలకు చెప్పి..ఆమెను ఒప్పించాలని సూచించారట. ఇంతకీ జాహ్నవి ఒప్పుకుంటుందా లేదా అనేది కాలమే సమాధానం చెబుతుంది.

    ధడక్ సక్సెస్‌ జోష్‌తో

    ధడక్ సక్సెస్‌ జోష్‌తో

    ధడక్ చిత్రంతో బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి జాహ్నవి సక్సెస్ జోష్‌లో ఉంది. కరణ్ జోహర్ రూపొందించే చారిత్రాత్మక చిత్రం తఖ్త్‌లో నటించేందుకు ఒప్పుకొన్నది. ఆ తర్వాత ఏ సినిమాను ఒప్పుకొన్న దాఖలాలు కనిపించడం లేదు.

    అక్టోబర్ 5న నోటా రిలీజ్

    అక్టోబర్ 5న నోటా రిలీజ్

    గీత గోవిందం తర్వాత తమిళ, తెలుగులో రూపొందుతున్న నోటా చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 5న విడుదలకు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. ఆనంద శంకర్ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. అలాగే డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ అనే చిత్రంలో కూడా విజయ్ నటిస్తున్నాడు.

    English summary
    After NOTA, Vijay will be next seen in Mythri Movies production's upcoming film.Now as per the latest source close to the development, Vijay has asked the producers to approach late Sridevi's daughter and Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead in the film. In fact, the actor is confident that she will agree to star opposite him.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 21:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue