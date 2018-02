 »   » వినాయక్ మళ్లీ షాకిచ్చాడు.. ఫ్లాప్ నుంచి తెరుకోకుండానే.. అఖిల్ దారిలోనే..

English summary

Sai Dharam Tej's Intelligent movie become disaster at box office. Hero Naga Chaitanya Akkineni was first chioce this movie. But Chaitu was rejected because of story, treatment. But Sai Dharam Tej was shown interest do film for VV Vinayak. But Vinayak have not saved Sai Dharam Tej from flops. But he saved the buyers by giving 5 crores back.